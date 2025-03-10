HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Fitch removes Adani Energy from rating watch, first upgrade since US indictment

Fitch removes Adani Energy from rating watch, first upgrade since US indictment

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2025 17:39 IST

x

Fitch Ratings has removed energy infrastructure company Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) from its 'Ratings Watch Negative' list, the first upgrade by an international ratings agency since the US indictment.

Adani Energy

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Fitch affirmed AESL long-term foreign and local-currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'.

"The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Negative Outlook," it said in a statement.

 

Fitch said it affirmed the ratings as the Adani group has demonstrated adequate funding access since the US indictment of certain board members of another group entity, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), on November 20, 2024.

"We believe the risks associated with the group's liquidity and funding requirements have moderated," it said.

"However, the outlook is negative to reflect our view that the proceedings and outcome of the US investigations could reveal that the group's corporate governance practices are weaker than we expected and lead to negative rating action in the near to medium term."

Fitch said it will monitor the investigations for any evidence of weakness in the entities' governance practices and internal controls, and the impact on AESL's financial flexibility.

Since the US indictment of group chairman Gautam Adani and two other key executives in an alleged bribery scheme to win renewable energy supply contracts, the conglomerate has shown solid resilience with no compromise on the credit profile and business performance.

Fitch said the indictment for alleged securities and wire fraud reflects a corporate governance risk for AESL.

A conviction or any indication of weaknesses in Adani group entities' governance practices and internal controls that may come to light as part of the process could put pressure on the ratings.

"We believe the proceedings and the outcome of the US investigations could hamper the group's funding access.

"This could affect AESL's growth plans significantly, although it has some flexibility in its capex plans," it said.

The rating agency went on to add that AESL has demonstrated adequate funding access since the US indictment, having drawn Rs 5,100 crore from onshore and offshore banking facilities.

The group company, AGEL, has also raised onshore funding to refinance its $1.1 billion construction-linked facility, which was due in March 2025.

"Nonetheless, increased reliance on onshore funding could heighten refinancing risk over the medium term," it said.

AESL's credit profile benefits from India's stable and favourable regulatory environment.

"We expect revenue for its (electricity) transmission assets to continue contributing a large majority of EBITDA in the medium term, even as the contribution from its smart metering business increases," it said.

Fitch said, "We believe Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) projects provide less protection than the cost-plus model and are exposed to variations in cost of debt, but minimal operating costs reduce margin risk for TBCB assets.

"We forecast capex to increase significantly to Rs 17,500 crore a year in FY25 and FY26 (FY24: Rs 4,000 crore), driven by transmission projects under construction and the smart metering business," the rating agency said.

AESL has won a bid to install 22.8 million smart meters across five Indian states, under a design, build, finance, own, operate and transfer structure.

"We expect the EBITDA contribution from the smart metering business to reach above 25 per cent in FY26 (FY24: nil; FY25: 15 per cent), considering the fast cash conversion cycle.

"Cash generation starts once 5 per cent of contracted metre capacity or 25,000 metres, whichever is earlier, has been installed," it said.

Its cash flow is exposed to India's weak state-owned power distribution entities, although direct debit facilities for consumer bill payments to distribution utilities facilitate the recovery of dues.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sebi tightens norms for SME IPOs
Sebi tightens norms for SME IPOs
It's confirmed, Zomato is now Eternal!
It's confirmed, Zomato is now Eternal!
Can India's Gold, Silver Slash US Trade Deficit?
Can India's Gold, Silver Slash US Trade Deficit?
'Markets Are Testing Investors' Patience'
'Markets Are Testing Investors' Patience'
An insurer can now effectively manage mkt volatility
An insurer can now effectively manage mkt volatility

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Remember Madhavrao Scindia?

webstory image 2

Champions Report Card: Varun, Rahul 10/10

webstory image 3

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

VIDEOS

SPOTTED: Poonam Pandey at the airport0:36

SPOTTED: Poonam Pandey at the airport

Kareena stuns in silver and blue shade shimmery gown at IIFA Green Carpet1:57

Kareena stuns in silver and blue shade shimmery gown at...

Tourists flock to Dal Lake to experience its serene beauty, enjoy chilly weather1:12

Tourists flock to Dal Lake to experience its serene...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD