It's confirmed, Zomato is now Eternal!

It's confirmed, Zomato is now Eternal!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
March 10, 2025 16:07 IST

The shareholders of Zomato have approved a special resolution to rename the firm 'Eternal', the company informed in a stock exchange filing.

Zomato

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepinder Goyal/Instagram

The brand name of the company's food delivery business Zomato will remain the same, along with the app.

Eternal will comprise four major businesses (as of now) -- Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure.

 

The shareholders of Zomato passed a special resolution to approve change of name of the Company and consequent alteration in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company, according to a regulatory filing on Sunday.

"In connection with the above-referred matter, I submit my shareholders of the company have duly passed the special resolution for the item as set out in the Notice approving the following: To approve change of name of the Company and consequent alteration in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company," the regulatory filing stated.

In a letter to shareholders last month, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal had said, "Our Board has approved this change today and I request our shareholders to also support this change.

"If and when it is approved, our corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. We will also change our stock ticker."

He informed that the decision to publicly rename the company was in line with Blinkit becoming a significant driver of its future.

"When we acquired Blinkit, we started using "Eternal" (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app.

"We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future.

"Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd, the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd," Goyal stated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
'US tariff issue is an overhanging sword'
Must Read: How To Make Money In A Bear Market
'Markets Are Testing Investors' Patience'
Can India's Gold, Silver Slash US Trade Deficit?
RBI's Sanjay Malhotra is a Governor with a difference
