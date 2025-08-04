HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » FinMin Raps PSBs on Property Doc Delays

FinMin Raps PSBs on Property Doc Delays

By Harsh Kumar
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 04, 2025 15:18 IST

x

State Bank of India has 18,000 pending cases and Bank of Baroda has around 1,000 cases.

IMAGE: The Union ministry of finance in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo
 

The Union ministry of finance has chided publicsector banks (PSBs) for failing to promptly release property documents to customers who have repaid loans, calling the lenders' conduct 'unsatisfactory', according to a senior government official.

The backlog of such cases reduced from 29,500 in August 2024 to 20,800 in February 2025.

"The delays are a breach of customer trust, so the finance ministry has directed PSBs to fix accountability, set strict timelines, and ensure faster release of pledged assets, warning that such lapses damage the public image of PSBs," said the official on condition of anonymity.

State Bank of India has 18,000 pending cases and Bank of Baroda has around 1,000 cases, said the official.

In September 2023, the Reserve Bank of India said that regulated entities (RE) should release original movable and immovable property documents and drop charges for the registry within 30 days after full repayment and settlement of a loan account.

For delays of more than 30 days and attributable to REs, companies will have to compensate borrowers at a rate of Rs 5,000 per day.

REs must also communicate the reasons for the delay to the borrower. The RBI had issued the directives to help borrowers and make REs responsible.

"These directives from the finance ministry to expedite pending cases are particularly relevant for retail loans, such as home, vehicle, and loan against property, and also to avoid penalty from the regulator," said a senior bank executive responsible for legal affairs.

Segregation of banking functions has led to documents being stored in different places, such as loan processing centres.

It has resulted in delays in delivering documents to borrowers upon full payment.

The RBI had said REs are following divergent practices in releasing movable and immovable property documents, causing customer grievances and disputes.

In cases where the property documents are lost or damaged, either in full or in part, the lender will be responsible for assisting the borrower in obtaining duplicate or certified copies of the movable/immovable property documents.

The lender will also bear the associated costs, in addition to paying compensation, the RBI had said.

However, in such instances, the REs will have an additional 30 days to complete this procedure, and the penalty for the delayed period will be calculated thereafter.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Harsh Kumar
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Sword Of Vigilance Hangs Over Bankers
The Sword Of Vigilance Hangs Over Bankers
Why Banks Are Speaking Local Languages
Why Banks Are Speaking Local Languages
Are public sector bank employees becoming more productive?
Are public sector bank employees becoming more productive?
Can AI Improve Customer Service At PSBs?
Can AI Improve Customer Service At PSBs?
Improve Customer Service, Banks Told, Or Else!
Improve Customer Service, Banks Told, Or Else!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cities With The Most Expensive Real Estate

webstory image 2

10 Movies Celebrating Friendship

webstory image 3

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge

VIDEOS

Shibu Soren death: PM Modi visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage1:04

Shibu Soren death: PM Modi visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital...

Crossing Aisles with a Nod: Rajnath's Moment with Priyanka Gandhi Goes Viral1:07

Crossing Aisles with a Nod: Rajnath's Moment with...

Arbaaz-Sshura Shine at Arpita's Party, Baby Bump on Full Display1:40

Arbaaz-Sshura Shine at Arpita's Party, Baby Bump on Full...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD