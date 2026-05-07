FedEx And ServiceNow Collaborate On AI-Powered Supply Chain

FedEx and ServiceNow are joining forces to revolutionise supply chains with an AI-powered solution that promises to optimise workflows and enhance customer experiences.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay.

Key Points FedEx and ServiceNow are collaborating on an AI-powered supply chain solution to optimise workflows.

The solution integrates FedEx Dataworks logistics intelligence into the ServiceNow Source-to-Pay platform.

The partnership aims to create resilient value chains using ServiceNow's workflows and FedEx's data.

ServiceNow launched new data capabilities to resolve data fragmentation and enable autonomous AI.

ServiceNow introduced a forward deployed engineering programme to scale agentic AI in enterprises.

FedEx and ServiceNow have expanded their collaboration with an AI-powered supply chain solution to optimise workflows and customer experiences.

Making the announcement at the ongoing 'Knowledge 2026' AI conference in Las Vegas, the companies said the collaboration will power enterprise-wide AI-driven automation and embed logistics intelligence from FedEx Dataworks directly into existing ServiceNow Source-to-Pay platform.

AI's Role In Supply Chain Transformation

"As the pace of change accelerates, supply chain transformation is the only way forward," said Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO of ServiceNow.

"That is why I'm proud to partner with FedEx, home to the world's richest datasets on the movement of goods, people, and commerce, combining ServiceNow's agentic workflows with FedEx intelligence to power resilient value chains that never stop running," McDermott said.

Leveraging FedEx's Data For Smarter Supply Chains

"The physical scale and reach of the FedEx global network generates more than two petabytes of data daily," Raj Subramaniam, president and Chief Executive Officer of FedEx Corporation, said, adding that "by bringing our strengths together, we are improving customer workflows and making supply chains smarter for everyone."

ServiceNow's New Data Capabilities And AI Programme

At the Knowledge 2026 event, ServiceNow also launched new data capabilities that put autonomous AI to work on live, governed enterprise intelligence.

This will help resolve data fragmentation across systems holding enterprise AI back and deliver the live intelligence, execution, and agent governance that autonomous AI requires.

ServiceNow also announced a forward deployed engineering (FDE) programme to help enterprises take agentic AI from enterprise pilot to production at scale.

This involves ServiceNow's AI-native FDE team working together with Accenture FDEs, collaborating to build agentic AI workflows natively on the ServiceNow AI Platform where enterprise work already runs, delivering value in production before enterprise rollout begins.

"The question our clients ask is not whether to invest in AI but how to make it work at enterprise scale," said Ram Ramalingam, lead for Software and Platform Engineering at Accenture.