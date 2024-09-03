News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » FDI inflows jump 47.8% to $16.17 bn in Q1

FDI inflows jump 47.8% to $16.17 bn in Q1

Source: PTI
September 03, 2024 23:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Foreign direct investment in India jumped 47.8 per cent to $16.17 billion in April-June this fiscal on healthy inflows in services, computer, telecom and pharma sectors, according to government data.

FDI

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

FDI inflows were at $10.94 billion in April-June 2023-24.

The data showed that overseas inflows in May rose to $5.85 billion and in June to $5.41 billion from $2.67 billion and $3.16 billion, respectively, in the year-ago period.

 

In April, FDI inflows were down marginally at $4.91 billion against $5.1 billion in April 2023.

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, grew by 28 per cent to $22.49 billion during the first quarter of this fiscal from $17.56 billion in April-June 2023-24, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data showed.

During the period, FDI equity inflows rose from major countries, including Mauritius, Singapore, the US, the Netherlands, the UAE, Cayman Islands and Cyprus.

However, inflows declined from Japan, the UK, and Germany.

Sectorally, inflows rose in services, computer software and hardware, telecommunication, pharma and chemicals.

The data also showed that Maharashtra received the highest inflow of $8.48 billion during the first quarter of this last fiscal.

It was followed by Karnataka ($2.28 billion), Telangana ($1.08 billion) and Gujarat ($1.02 billion).

FDI inflows declined in Delhi and Rajasthan compared to the year-ago period.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Banks Caught In A Trap
Banks Caught In A Trap
AI Disruption Is REAL & Happening FAST!
AI Disruption Is REAL & Happening FAST!
Rupee Asia's Second-Worst In August
Rupee Asia's Second-Worst In August
Ex-India keeper Ratra named as national selector
Ex-India keeper Ratra named as national selector
Sensex ends in red; Nify gains 1 point
Sensex ends in red; Nify gains 1 point
MeToo in Mollywood: Actor Nivin Pauly booked for rape
MeToo in Mollywood: Actor Nivin Pauly booked for rape
WazirX looks for white knight; users to lose 43% funds
WazirX looks for white knight; users to lose 43% funds

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

185 Indians In $1 Billion Club

185 Indians In $1 Billion Club

'Growth Expected To Be 1% Below Last Yr'

'Growth Expected To Be 1% Below Last Yr'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances