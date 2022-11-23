News
FDI equity inflows dip 14% during April-Sep to $26.9 billion

Source: PTI
November 23, 2022 21:32 IST
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows into India contracted by 14 per cent to $26.9 billion during the April-September this fiscal, according to the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Dollar

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

The inflows had stood at $31.15 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total FDI inflows (which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital) too declined to $39 billion during the first six months of the current fiscal year as against $42.86 billion in the year-ago period.

 

During the first half of this fiscal, Singapore emerged as the top investor with $10 billion FDI.

It was followed by Mauritius ($3.32 billion), UAE ($2.95 billion), USA ($2.6 billion), the Netherlands ($1.76 billion), and Japan ($1.18 billion), the data showed.

The computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of $6.3 billion during the six-month period of this fiscal.

It was followed by services ($4.16 billion), trading ($3.28 billion), chemicals ($1.3 billion), automobile industry ($932 million) and construction (infrastructure) activities ($990 million).

Source: PTI
 
