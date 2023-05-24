News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » FDI declines 16% in FY'23, first y-o-y contraction in a decade

FDI declines 16% in FY'23, first y-o-y contraction in a decade

Source: PTI
May 24, 2023 19:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gross foreign direct investment (FDI) flows, for the first time in a decade, declined on an annual basis in 2022-23 to $71 billion mainly due to a slowdown in the global economy, according to the RBI data.

FDI

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The annual decline works out to be 16.3 per cent in 2022-23 compared to inflows in 2021-22.

The gross FDI inflows in 2021-22 were $81.97 billion, up 10 per cent over fiscal 2019-20.

The previous year-on-year contraction in FDI was in 2012-13 when the inflows declined by 26 per cent to $34.298 billion.

"Gross inward FDI flows stood at $71 billion in 2022-23, registering a decline of 16.3 per cent on a y-o-y basis," as per an article published in the RBI's latest monthly bulletin.

 

Net FDI too declined by nearly 27 per cent to $28 billion in 2022-23 as compared with $38.6 billion a year ago, mainly due to moderation in gross foreign direct investment inflows and an increase in repatriation, it added.

Manufacturing, computer services and communication services recorded the highest decline in FDI inflows compared with the preceding year.

The major contributors towards the fall in inflows during the same period were the US, Switzerland, and Mauritius.

The bulletin quoted 'fDi Intelligence', to say India was the second largest recipient of FDI ($26.2 billion) in the semiconductor industry for the year 2022, second only to the US ($33.8 billion).

Massive investments in capital-intensive chip FDI projects are underway, in line with the Government of India's efforts to develop the industry, the article said.

It further said foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net purchasers in domestic financial markets in April, primarily in the equity segment ($1.9 billion), which was supplemented by an inflow in the debt segment ($0.2 billion).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The story of inflation is not yet over'
'The story of inflation is not yet over'
Lesson for Go First from Jet Air's insolvency
Lesson for Go First from Jet Air's insolvency
Why Indian Aviation Faces Turbulence
Why Indian Aviation Faces Turbulence
Karnataka to review hijab ban, anti-conversion law
Karnataka to review hijab ban, anti-conversion law
Worlds: Manika out of singles; Sharath-Sathiyan exit
Worlds: Manika out of singles; Sharath-Sathiyan exit
DCW notice to police over abuse of Gill's sister
DCW notice to police over abuse of Gill's sister
Prannoy stuns Word No 6 Chou; Sindhu advances
Prannoy stuns Word No 6 Chou; Sindhu advances

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Rs 2000 notes withdrawal: 'It will be non-disruptive'

Rs 2000 notes withdrawal: 'It will be non-disruptive'

Mutual funds warming up to REITs, InvITs investments

Mutual funds warming up to REITs, InvITs investments

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances