FASTag-based annual pass of Rs 3,000 to be launched

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the government will introduce a FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles, priced at Rs 3,000, effective from August 15, in a step towards hassle-free highway travel.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

In a post on X, Gadkari said the pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.

The pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

The road transport and highways minister said the annual pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country.

A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be available on the Rajmarg Yatra App, as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH, he added.

The minister said the average cost of passing a toll plaza will be Rs 15 from August 15, 2025.

Gadkari said the policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction.

"By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the annual Pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners," the minister said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways ( MoRTH) clarified that those who already have a FASTag will not need to purchase a new FASTag.

"The annual pass can be activated on your existing FASTag, provided it meets the eligibility criteria (i.e., it is properly affixed on the vehicle's windshield, linked to a valid Vehicle Registration Number, not blacklisted etc)," it said.

The annual pass is valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas.

At fee plazas on Expressways, State Highways (SH), etc., managed by state governments or local bodies, the FASTag will operate as a regular FASTag, and applicable user fee charges may apply.

The annual pass is applicable only for private non-commercial car/jeep/van. Use in any commercial vehicle will result in immediate deactivation without notice, the highways ministry said.

The annual pass will be activated only on FASTags properly affixed to the windshield of the registered vehicle.

Each crossing of the fee plaza counts as one trip. A round trip (to and fro) counts as two trips.

According to the ministry, for closed tolling fee plazas, one pair of entry and exit counts as one trip.

The ministry also clarified that the annual pass is not mandatory and that the existing FASTag ecosystem will continue to function as usual.

"Users who do not opt for the annual pass can continue to use their FASTag for regular transactions as per applicable user fee rates at fee plazas," it said.

The ministry said highway users may re-purchase the annual pass once the 200-trip limit is exhausted, even if the one-year validity period has not yet ended.