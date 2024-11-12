Factory output up 3.1% in September

India's industrial production expanded by 3.1 per cent in September, mainly due to improvement in the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 6.4 per cent in September 2023.

However, it was in the negative territory in August 2024 at (-) 0.1 per cent.

"The IIP growth rate for the month of September 2024 is 3.1 per cent which was (-) 0.1 per cent in the month of August 2024," an official statement said.

The data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed that the growth in mining, manufacturing and electricity for September 2024 stood at 0.2 per cent, 3.9 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

In April-September this fiscal, the IIP grew 4 per cent against 6.2 per cent in the year-ago period.