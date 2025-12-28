HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Factors that will guide the stock markets this week

Factors that will guide the stock markets this week

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 28, 2025 14:31 IST

x

A host of macroeconomic data announcements, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors would dictate investors' sentiment in the stock market this week, analysts said.

Stock markets

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Besides, auto sales data will be closely tracked, experts noted.

With only a handful of trading sessions left this year, Indian equity markets are expected to remain largely range-bound, albeit with a constructive bias, according to a market analyst.

"This week marks the transition into calendar year 2026 and is likely to witness heightened volatility due to the December F&O expiry.

 

"Key domestic data points to track include industrial production data for November and the final HSBC manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) reading," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Globally, markets will closely monitor US macroeconomic cues, including the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes and updates on the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, he said.

"These developments could influence near-term expectations around growth, liquidity, and global risk sentiment," Mishra added.

Indian equity markets ended the holiday-shortened last week on a cautious note, with mild profit-booking amid thin trading volumes and persistent foreign fund outflows.

In the holiday-shortened week, the BSE benchmark climbed 112.09 points or 0.13 per cent, and the Nifty went up by 75.9 points or 0.29 per cent.

"With only a handful of trading sessions left in 2025, Indian equity markets are expected to remain largely range-bound, albeit with a constructive bias.

"Investor sentiment this week is likely to be shaped by a busy economic data calendar, both domestically and overseas.

"On the home front, India's November industrial production (IIP) data will offer fresh insights into trends across mining, manufacturing, and electricity output," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

November automobile sales data will be closely tracked for confirmation of sectoral momentum, he said.

Alongside IIP data, these releases will offer key insights into domestic consumption trends, particularly whether the post-GST rationalisation surge in auto demand is being sustained as India moves into 2026, Ponmudi added.

Globally, attention will turn to the minutes of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting, which are expected to provide greater clarity on the central bank's policy outlook, Ponmudi said.

Siddhartha Khemka - head of research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, key data releases to watch include US initial jobless claims, US and China manufacturing PMI figures, and India's monthly auto sales.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bombay HC Flags Misuse Of Petitions To Sabotage IPOs
Bombay HC Flags Misuse Of Petitions To Sabotage IPOs
'Sensex Captures Changing Economy'
'Sensex Captures Changing Economy'
World's 9 Fastest-Growing Cities
World's 9 Fastest-Growing Cities
World's 11 Famously Long Tunnels
World's 11 Famously Long Tunnels
'AI Enablement Requires Engineering'
'AI Enablement Requires Engineering'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

webstory image 2

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

Dense Fog Leads to Poor Visibility at IGI Airport Runway in Delhi1:05

Dense Fog Leads to Poor Visibility at IGI Airport Runway...

Snowfall Transforms Kargil into a Scenic White Landscape1:10

Snowfall Transforms Kargil into a Scenic White Landscape

Dhurandhar's Shararat girl Krystle D'Souza cuts cake with paps1:43

Dhurandhar's Shararat girl Krystle D'Souza cuts cake with...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO