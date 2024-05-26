News
Factors that will guide the markets this week

Source: PTI
May 26, 2024 12:39 IST
Equity markets may witness a gradual up-move this week with some volatility as both election and earnings season are nearing their end, analysts said, adding that global trends and trading activity of foreign investors would hold significance in dictating investors' sentiment.

Markets

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Benchmark indices, which had a record-breaking rally last week, would also track global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee-dollar trend.

The monthly derivatives expiry on Thursday may also fuel volatility in markets.

"We have reached the final curtain for the Q4 earnings season.

 

"Many companies, including names like Tata Steel, will release their financial results this week.

"Positive earnings from the final quarter could provide strength to the market to continue its bullish momentum.

"We are very close to the Lok Sabha election results, and the election verdict will give a boost to FII flows," said Pravesh Gour, senior technical analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

The results of the ongoing general elections will be declared on June 4.

On the global front, the upcoming economic data from Japan and the US, along with movement in the global currency market, will also be important factors to consider, he added.

This week, attention will remain on elections, global cues, and the final phase of the earnings season, Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

On the March quarter results front, LIC, NMDC, IRCTC, and MMTC will announce their earnings this week.

"Overall, we expect the market to witness a gradual up-move and see some volatility this week as both election and earnings season are nearing the end," said Siddhartha Khemka, head, retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

From the domestic macroeconomic data, GDP growth rate for the January-March quarter of FY24 will be announced on Friday.

Last week, the BSE benchmark zoomed 1,404.45 points, or 1.89 per cent, while the NSE Nifty climbed 455.1 points, or 2 per cent.

"The domestic market is reaching new highs, with largecaps playing second fiddle to the broader market rally, indicating sustained momentum in the short-term," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
