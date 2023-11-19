News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Factors that will guide the markets this week

Factors that will guide the markets this week

Source: PTI
November 19, 2023 16:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stock markets will be largely driven by global trends in the absence of any major domestic triggers this week, say analysts.

Equities

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The trading activity of foreign investors, global crude oil prices and rupee-dollar movement will also influence market movement, they said.

"Anticipating a period of consolidation in the absence of clear global cues, the market's trajectory will likely hinge on the movement of the US bond yields, the dollar index, and crude oil prices, as well as institutional flows.

 

"The market's stability may be influenced until the conclusion of state elections, at which point a discernible trend might materialize," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Foreign portfolio investors have largely been sellers in Indian markets since August.

During August, September, October and November till 15th FPIs cumulatively sold stocks for Rs 83,422 crores through the exchanges, according to V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

During this period DIIs alone bought stocks worth Rs 77,995 crores.

FPI selling is completely neutralised by DII and individual investor buying.

This is the reason why Nifty is around 19700, the same level which it was in early August, he added.

"The market will focus on global and domestic macroeconomic data, US bond yields, crude oil inventories, FII (Foreign Institutional Investors), DII (Domestic Institutional Investors) investment trend, movement of the rupee against the dollar," Arvinder Singh Nanda, senior vice president, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

Markets will take further cues from US existing home sales, initial jobless claims, US manufacturing and services PMI, FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting minutes, UK manufacturing and services PMI, Nanda added.

Softer-than-expected US inflation data and easing bond yields have bought optimism in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 890.05 points or 1.37 per cent, while the Nifty climbed 306.45 points or 1.57 per cent.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - technical research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, "Global cues are largely dictating the trend and we expect this trend to continue in the coming week as well."

All key sectors, barring banking, participated in the move and posted strong gains wherein IT, realty and auto were the top gainers.

The broader indices maintained their buoyancy and the midcap index also reclaimed its record high after two months.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Growth during the second half should be good'
'Growth during the second half should be good'
Why Bankers Love 'Casa'
Why Bankers Love 'Casa'
How India Can Defend Economy From Global Spillovers
How India Can Defend Economy From Global Spillovers
ICC World Cup final PIX: India in trouble
ICC World Cup final PIX: India in trouble
Hindu faith inspires me, gives me freedom: Ramaswamy
Hindu faith inspires me, gives me freedom: Ramaswamy
Sadhguru cheers with SRK, Anushka for India's win
Sadhguru cheers with SRK, Anushka for India's win
PIX! Travis Head's stunning catch to dismiss Rohit
PIX! Travis Head's stunning catch to dismiss Rohit

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Revealed: Kia's Plans For India

Revealed: Kia's Plans For India

'Subrata Roy was arbitraging between India and Bharat'

'Subrata Roy was arbitraging between India and Bharat'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances