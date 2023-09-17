News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Factors that will guide the markets this week

Factors that will guide the markets this week

Source: PTI
September 17, 2023 13:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, global market trends and trading activity of foreign investors are the major factors that would dictate terms in the equity markets in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.

Markets

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Equity markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

From the global front, interest rate decisions from the Bank of England and Bank of Japan would also influence market trends.

This week will place a significant focus on monetary policy as the Federal Reserve policymakers convene the latest FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting, with an interest rate decision on Wednesday, September 20, said Pravesh Gour, senior technical analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

 

"The movement of the rupee against the dollar, US bond yields, and crude oil prices will remain in focus," Gour added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,239.72 points or 1.86 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 372.4 points or 1.87 per cent.

Rallying for the 11th day running on Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 319.63 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at a record closing of 67,838.63.

During the day, it rallied 408.23 points or 0.60 per cent to hit its fresh all-time intra-day high of 67,927.23.

The Nifty went up by 89.25 points or 0.44 per cent to end at its all-time closing high of 20,192.35.

During the day, it advanced 119.35 points or 0.59 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 20,222.45.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said: "Investors are now focused on upcoming data releases and central bank meetings scheduled for this week, including decisions from the US Fed Reserve, BoE (Bank of England) and BoJ (Bank of Japan)."

Investors would also focus on movement of the global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee.

In the coming days market may react to some major macroeconomic data such as US S&P Global manufacturing and services PMI, initial jobless claims, crude oil inventories, FOMC statement, Fed interest rate decision, UK inflation, Eurozone inflation," Arvinder Singh Nanda, senior vice president, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
All Eyes On M&M-RBL Bank Saga
All Eyes On M&M-RBL Bank Saga
Can RBI Win The War On Inflation?
Can RBI Win The War On Inflation?
Why India Has Shortage Of Skilled Workers
Why India Has Shortage Of Skilled Workers
Mumbai City set for Asian CL but focus on Saudi clubs
Mumbai City set for Asian CL but focus on Saudi clubs
Robust growth ahead for private insurers
Robust growth ahead for private insurers
Indian Super Moms aiming for Asian Games glory
Indian Super Moms aiming for Asian Games glory
Amid 'surprise' buzz, Parl session to begin from Mon
Amid 'surprise' buzz, Parl session to begin from Mon

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Markets May Tank 40% If...

Markets May Tank 40% If...

China's Economy Is Weakening!

China's Economy Is Weakening!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances