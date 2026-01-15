HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Exports rise 1.87% in December 2025; trade deficit widens marginally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 15, 2026 21:22 IST

The country's exports rose 1.87 per cent to $38.5 billion in December 2025 despite global economic uncertainties, though an increase in imports led to a marginal widening of the trade deficit to $25 billion.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Imports rose by 8.7 per cent to $63.55 billion during the month under review, according to government data released on Thursday.

Trade deficit, difference between imports and exports, stood at $25.04 billion in December 2025 as against $24.53 billion in November last year and $22 billion in December 2024.

 

Cumulatively, during April-December this fiscal, the country's merchandise exports rose 2.44 per cent to $330.29 billion.

Imports grew by 5.9 per cent to $578.61 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $248.32 billion during the nine-month period of 2025-26.

Briefing the media on the latest data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that despite global uncertainties, India's exports are recording positive growth.

Going by the trend, "we expect that the total exports (goods and services) are likely to cross $850 billion this fiscal".

The main sectors that led to an increase in shipments included engineering, electronics, marine, and pharmaceuticals.

India's exports to the US, China, and the UAE are rising at a steady rate.

