News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Shaktikanta Das on what will guide RBI's future action

Shaktikanta Das on what will guide RBI's future action

Source: PTI
June 08, 2022 13:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After hiking the repo rate by 0.50 per cent, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said future policy actions by the central bank will be guided by the evolving conditions.

Shaktikanta Das

Photograph: PTII Photo

Addressing a press conference, the governor said the RBI has changed the policy stance to drop the phrase "remains accommodative", and instead opted for "withdrawal of accommodation" for guiding its future moves.

The central bank did not hike the cash reserve ratio contrary to speculation, he said, adding that the liquidity withdrawal will be calibrated and measured.

 

He assured that adequate liquidity will be available for banks to lend for economic growth.

The Indian economy continues to be resilient and is well placed to deal with challenges emerging from the global worries and will be supported by a banking system having strong capital buffers, low non-performing assets and higher provisioning coverage, Das said.

At a time when the RBI upped its inflation expectation to 6.7 per cent, the governor said he is confident that the actions being taken by the central bank will help reduce inflation and also inflationary expectations among the people.

He assured that the RBI does not want to take any abrupt or rough action that will be detrimental to inflation and the markets.

Das also said that the credit offtake has improved, and the number is over 12 per cent now.

To a question on what happens when the central bank misses its target of containing inflation with the headline number overshooting for three consecutive quarters, he said the central bank will deal with it as and when the situation arises.

When asked if the government should initiate more measures on the supply side, he said the government is "mindful" of the realities and will take appropriate measures.

The governor said the RBI is in constant dialogue with the government on many issues, including cryptocurrencies, and will be awaiting the discussion paper to be floated by the Centre soon.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps
Housing sales may dip if home loan rates rise
Housing sales may dip if home loan rates rise
RBI raises inflation projection to 6.7% for FY23
RBI raises inflation projection to 6.7% for FY23
The Nayanthara-Vignesh WEDDING DETAILS!
The Nayanthara-Vignesh WEDDING DETAILS!
Mithali Raj announces international retirement
Mithali Raj announces international retirement
Why Kejriwal Has Tied Up With This Kerala Businessman
Why Kejriwal Has Tied Up With This Kerala Businessman
What's Aishwarya Doing In Kashmir?
What's Aishwarya Doing In Kashmir?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Investors must stay with quality names'

'Investors must stay with quality names'

RBI allows credit cards to be linked to UPI platform

RBI allows credit cards to be linked to UPI platform

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances