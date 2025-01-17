EV launches, Chinese models... What Auto Expo Has In Store

For the first time, the event will take place across three locations in Delhi: Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, Yashobhoomi Convention Centre at Dwarka, and India Expo Mart at Greater Noida.

IMAGE: Mahindra's BE.05 Rall.E Concept Electric Vehicle. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The 2025 edition of the Auto Expo, held under the umbrella of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo (BMGE), is buzzing with excitement after a relatively lacklustre event in 2023. With 2025 set to see a wave of electric vehicle (EV) launches, the Auto Expo is alive with anticipation, expecting dozens of product unveilings and launches during Delhi's winter chill.

While the exact number has not been officially confirmed, industry sources estimate that nearly 40 new products will be showcased or launched at the BMGE.

The event is also expected to ease geopolitical tensions between New Delhi and Beijing, as the ministry of external affairs (MEA) has reportedly approved the participation of executives from Chinese automobile (auto) makers and auto parts manufacturers, alongside executives from JSW MG Motor India and BYD India.

Passenger vehicle (PV) industry wholesale volumes grew by nearly 4.5 per cent in 2024, reaching 4.3 million units, and automakers expect mid-single-digit growth in 2025.

EVs, however, are projected to see major growth over the next two years. From around 100,000 units in 2025, the numbers are expected to double within two years, according to auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Hyundai Motor India Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said that passenger car EV penetration is projected to rise to 17 per cent by 2030, up from around 2.4 per cent currently, aided by an improving ecosystem. The OEM plans to launch the Creta EV at the BMGE.

2025 is expected to be a landmark year for EV launches. Industry leaders such as Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Hyundai, and JSW MG Motor are gearing up to introduce an assortment of EVs in India. Luxury carmakers also have a strong EV lineup planned. Experts observe that the number of electric PV launches in India will double in 2025, increasing from seven to eight launches in 2024 to 15-20, including offerings from luxury carmakers.

For the first time, the event will take place across three locations in Delhi: Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, Yashobhoomi Convention Centre at Dwarka, and India Expo Mart at Greater Noida.

Over 25 car and two-wheeler OEMs are participating this year, including MSIL, Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India, M&M, Kia, JSW MG Motor, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Vietnam's EV maker VinFast, and China's BYD. Two-wheeler majors such as Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), Yamaha, Suzuki Motorcycle, and TVS Motor Company, along with newcomers like Ola Electric and Ather Energy, will showcase their new lineups.

Vietnamese automaker VinFast, which is setting up an EV assembly plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, will display its global EV range, including the compact mini SUV VF3 and the spacious three-row VF9. It will also showcase various SUVs, electric scooters, and the VF Wild, an electric pickup concept.

Chinese EV maker BYD, which recorded 40 per cent growth in India's electric PV market in 2024, will also exhibit globally acclaimed models alongside its existing offerings.

Rajeev Chauhan, head of the electric passenger vehicles business at BYD India, said: "Our participation strengthens our dedication to providing cutting-edge EV solutions for a cleaner environment and a greener future for India."

Earlier, visas were a problem for large-scale Chinese participation at the expo. However, on December 13, the MEA allowed the Engineering Export Promotion Council, one of the event's organisers, through a letter, that representatives from 42 countries could participate in the event, with China among them.

Interestingly, the participation of Chinese players is vital as the country is a key supplier in the supply chain ecosystem, especially in areas like EV technology, battery production, and raw materials for zero-emission vehicles.

Beijing is also important in the auto industry context as its share in auto components to India is around 30 per cent of total imports, amounting to $6 billion per year. Recently, the government has also eased the issuance of visas to Chinese nationals working under the production-linked incentive scheme.

The 2023 edition of the Expo lacked participation from auto majors such as M&M, Volkswagen, Škoda Auto, Honda Cars, Nissan, and Renault. Luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Jaguar Land Rover, as well as top two-wheeler makers like Hero MotoCorp, HMSI, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, and Royal Enfield, were also absent.

This year, however, most of these companies are returning. "Companies often prefer to unveil cars on their own rather than at an industry event," said an industry executive.

WHEELS OF CHANGE Nearly 40 new products expected at BMGE, though official numbers unconfirmed • Event aims to ease New Delhi-Beijing tensions with Chinese auto executives attending • PV industry grew 4.5% in 2024, reaching 4.3 million units; modest growth expected in 2025 • EV numbers projected to double within two years, starting from 100,000 units in 2025 • Event expands to three Delhi locations: Pragati Maidan, Dwarka, and Greater Noida • Over 25 car and two-wheeler OEMs participating this year • 2023 Expo saw fewer major auto players due to high costs, affecting value for money

Sohini Das, Shine Jacob, and Deepak Patel contributed to the story.