Ericsson CEO Stresses Tech Alignment For AI Security

Ericsson CEO Andres Vicente highlights the urgent need for robust technology alignment and ecosystem collaboration to secure Artificial Intelligence infrastructure, ensuring innovation while mitigating risks in an increasingly interconnected digital world.

Key Points Ericsson CEO Andres Vicente stated on Wednesday that the world cannot forgo AI's productivity and innovation, making security a critical focus.

He emphasised that security must be a shared concern across the interconnected modern technology landscape, including cloud platforms, AI models, networks, and devices.

Ericsson is collaborating with cloud providers, software developers, and network manufacturers under the Trusted Tech Alliance to build a common understanding of AI-era security.

Vicente highlighted the need to boost technology alignment and ecosystem cooperation to effectively manage AI security.

Experts agree that collective standards and cooperation across providers are essential to realise AI's benefits while mitigating potential harms.

Stressing that the world cannot afford to forgo the productivity and innovation AI offers, Andres Vicente, CEO of Ericsson Southeast Asia, Oceania & India on Wednesday said the answer lies in boosting technology alignment and ecosystems, especially on security.

Why AI Security Is A Shared Concern

Ericsson is working with cloud providers, software developers and network manufacturers under the aegis of Trusted Tech Alliance to build a common understanding of AI-era security, he told reporters.

Describing the modern technology landscape as a stack of multiple layers working in unison, Vicente said cloud platforms, AI models, networks, devices and the applications running on them are all interconnected today.

AI, he said, will make these connections faster and more intelligent. That deeper integration, he argued, makes security a shared concern.

"Artificial intelligence is going to make connection faster and more intelligible, right? So there must be some type of consensus regarding how security needs to be implemented from the full technical stand," he told reporters during a company briefing at the India Mobile Congress (IMC).

Ericsson's Approach To Securing AI

The company, by definition, tries to apply the maximum level of security to networks because these networks form the backbone of connecting other strategic industries.

"So we do believe that in a world where artificial intelligence has already been created, you cannot give up to this amount of productivity and innovation. So what we're trying to do is to boost the technology alignment and ecosystem working together in this area," he said.

Vicente's comments underline a growing view among telecom and technology leaders that as AI becomes embedded across infrastructure, security can no longer be handled in silos or after-thought.

With communications networks at the heart of national and industrial connectivity, experts say collective standards and cooperation across cloud, software and hardware providers will be key to ensuring that AI's benefits are realised, while harms are mitigated.