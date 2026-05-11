Equity Mutual Fund Inflows See 5% Drop in April, SIP Contributions Also Decline

Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes in India saw a 5 per cent dip in net inflows to Rs 38,440 crore in April, accompanied by a decline in monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions, according to the latest industry data.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes recorded a net inflow of Rs 38,440 crore in April, a 5 per cent decrease from March.

Monthly contributions through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) also declined to Rs 31,115 crore in April from Rs 32,087 crore in March.

The overall mutual fund industry saw a net infusion of Rs 3.22 lakh crore in April, primarily driven by a significant inflow of Rs 2.5 lakh crore into debt funds.

Flexi cap funds led the equity segment with net inflows of Rs 10,148 crore, followed by small cap and mid cap funds.

Dividend yield and equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) funds experienced marginal outflows, possibly due to profit booking or portfolio rebalancing.

Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes witnessed a net inflow of Rs 38,440 crore in April, marking a 5 per cent decline from the preceding month, according to data released by industry body Amfi on Monday.

Moreover, monthly contributions through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) declined to Rs 31,115 crore last month from Rs 32,087 crore in March.

Overall Industry Performance

Overall, the industry recorded a net infusion of Rs 3.22 lakh crore in April after witnessing an outflow of Rs 2.4 lakh crore in March.

This was contributed by a huge inflow of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in debt funds.

The inflow has lifted the industry's assets under management to Rs 81.92 lakh crore in April-end from Rs 73.73 lakh crore in March-end.

Equity Segment Breakdown

Going by the data, equity inflows dropped to Rs 38,440 crore in April from Rs 40,450 crore in March.

However, it was higher than Rs 25,978 crore inflow seen in February.

While most categories recorded positive flows, dividend yield and equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) funds saw marginal outflows due to some profit booking or portfolio rebalancing.

Within the equity segment, flexi cap funds led the category with net inflows of Rs 10,148 crore, followed by small cap funds at Rs 6,886 crore and mid cap funds at Rs 6,551 crore.

Besides, large cap funds registered inflows of Rs 2,525 crore.

Meanwhile, gold exchange-traded funds saw inflows of Rs 3,040 crore during the month, which was higher than the Rs 2,266 crore in March.