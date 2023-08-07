News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Equity markets settle higher for 2nd day

Equity markets settle higher for 2nd day

Source: PTI
August 07, 2023 17:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices ended with gains on Monday, extending their previous day's rally, unfazed by a weak trend in global markets amid buying in Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

However, continuous foreign fund outflows prevented markets from registering a sharp rally.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 232.23 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 65,953.48.

During the day, it jumped 346.65 points or 0.52 per cent to 66,067.90.

The NSE Nifty advanced 80.30 points or 0.41 per cent to end at 19,597.30.

 

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra jumped over 4 per cent, emerging as the biggest gainer.

Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, Wipro, Maruti, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the other major gainers.

State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Nestle and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.73 per cet to $85.63 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 556.32 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

After five months of sustained buying, foreign investors have turned net sellers and pulled out over Rs 2,000 crore from the Indian equities in the first week of August.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Markets expect current govt to return'
'Markets expect current govt to return'
'Not an irrational exuberance bubble'
'Not an irrational exuberance bubble'
'Investing is a loser's game'
'Investing is a loser's game'
Women's WC: England's heroic win knocks Nigeria out
Women's WC: England's heroic win knocks Nigeria out
SC sets up panel of 3 women ex-judges over Manipur
SC sets up panel of 3 women ex-judges over Manipur
Olympic champs rally behind Sheoran in WFI showdown
Olympic champs rally behind Sheoran in WFI showdown
Meitei women's group seeks Assam Rifle's removal
Meitei women's group seeks Assam Rifle's removal

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Investors should stay invested'

'Investors should stay invested'

'India is a equity market to invest in'

'India is a equity market to invest in'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances