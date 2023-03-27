News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » EPFO may decide interest rate for FY23 by Tuesday

EPFO may decide interest rate for FY23 by Tuesday

Source: PTI
March 27, 2023 14:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The retirement fund body EPFO is likely to announce the rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2022-23 at its two-day meeting beginning Monday.

EPFO

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its about five crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21 in March 2022.

This was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 per cent.

 

"The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO's) apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) is likely to decide the rate of interest on EPF for 2022-23 at its two-day meeting beginning on Monday afternoon," a source said.

Besides interest rate, the CBT will also discuss the annual accounts of the EPFO for 2022-23.

The trustees will also deliberate on the action taken by the EPFO on the Supreme Court order for giving a four-month window to Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 subscribers to opt for higher pension.

The EPFO has provided the facility to opt for higher pension to its subscribers till May 3, 2023.

The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by the CBT in March 2021.

After the CBT decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2022-23 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence.

EPFO provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry.

In March 2020, EPFO had lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent provided for 2018-19.

EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18.

The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.

The retirement fund body had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13.

The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent in 2011-12.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'RBI should pause rate hikes'
'RBI should pause rate hikes'
Is This Why Gopinathan Resigned?
Is This Why Gopinathan Resigned?
Low Prices To Brighten Prospects Of OMCs
Low Prices To Brighten Prospects Of OMCs
The keys to Mumbai Indians' WPL triumph
The keys to Mumbai Indians' WPL triumph
As HDFC exits, HFCs will find it easy to raise funds
As HDFC exits, HFCs will find it easy to raise funds
Mr PM, why so much fear, asks Rahul on Adani issue
Mr PM, why so much fear, asks Rahul on Adani issue
After World title, Nikhat targets Paris Olympics
After World title, Nikhat targets Paris Olympics

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

RCap lenders in a fix as Hindujas retract offer

RCap lenders in a fix as Hindujas retract offer

HDFC twins' merger: RBI may take call on relaxations

HDFC twins' merger: RBI may take call on relaxations

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances