News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Entities may get a year to comply with data protection norms

Entities may get a year to comply with data protection norms

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 20, 2023 12:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Entities may be given about a year to tune their systems to comply with norms of Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday.

Data

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of consultation with the industry, Chandrasekhar said the Data Protection Board and guidelines for the eight rules, including consent management, will be put in place within a month.

"Industry wants some more time for age-gating, different timelines for transition for different data fiduciaries.

 

"We expect transition for most of the rules except age-gating will happen in 12 months from now," the minister said.

The consultation was attended by about 125 people representing various companies, including Meta, Lenovo, Dell, Netflix, among others.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, which comes after six years of the Supreme Court declaring 'Right to Privacy' as a fundamental right, has provisions to curb the misuse of individuals' data by online platforms.

The Act seeks to protect the privacy of Indian citizens while proposing a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for misusing or failing to protect the digital data of individuals.

The Act mandates that the data collected by citizens should be used as per law, only for the purpose for which it has been collected, and the quantum of data should be limited to the requirement.

In case of any grievances, individuals will be able to approach the Data Protection Board which will process the complaint as per the norms of the Act.

"We will start putting in place most of the rules for compliance in the next 5-6 days.

"Most of the rules will be placed within 30 days.

"The Data Protection Board will also be in place in 30 days," Chandrasekhar said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can Nifty 50 Hit 21,000 By Diwali?
Can Nifty 50 Hit 21,000 By Diwali?
Zomato stock rally may show signs of exhaustion
Zomato stock rally may show signs of exhaustion
'Yes, we are coming back'
'Yes, we are coming back'
Dev Anand@100: Mumtaz on DevSaab
Dev Anand@100: Mumtaz on DevSaab
Sonia wants women's quota bill implemented at once
Sonia wants women's quota bill implemented at once
Some active funds made hefty bets on Jio Fin
Some active funds made hefty bets on Jio Fin
Recipe: Jayanti's Gulab Paneer Laddoos
Recipe: Jayanti's Gulab Paneer Laddoos

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why Are Auditors Quitting Big Clients?

Why Are Auditors Quitting Big Clients?

Is The Economy Growing Or Slowing?

Is The Economy Growing Or Slowing?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances