News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 8 bn rubles of Indian oil firms stuck in Russia

8 bn rubles of Indian oil firms stuck in Russia

Source: PTI
May 27, 2022 21:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As much as 8 billion rubles (about Rs 1,000 crore) of dividend income belonging to Indian oil firms is stuck in Russia after the Putin administration clamped down on dollar repatriation, officials said on Friday.

Ruble

Photograph: Alexey Malgavko/Reuters

Indian state oil firms have invested $5.46 billion in buying stakes in four different assets in Russia.

These include a 49.9 per cent stake in Vankorneft oil and gas field and another 29.9 per cent in TAAS-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha fields.

 

They get dividends on profits made by the operating consortium from selling oil and gas produced from the fields.

"We had been regularly getting our dividend income from the projects but since the war in Ukraine led to volatility in foreign exchange rates, the Russian government has put restrictions on repatriation of dollars from that country," said Harish Madhav, director (finance), Oil India Ltd, which is one of the partners in the fields.

The dividend from TAAS was paid on a quarterly basis while Vankorneft's earnings were paid half-yearly.

"About 8 billion rubles of dividend income belonging to the Indian consortium is left (in Russia)," he said.

"It is not a very large sum of money."

All dividend income prior to the Ukraine war was repatriated but the one that accrued after that is stuck, he said, adding the situation was not alarming and the Indian firms are confident of getting the money once the conflict ends.

ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), holds 26 per cent stake in Suzunskoye, Tagulskoye and Lodochnoye fields -- collectively known as the Vankor cluster in the north-eastern part of the West Siberia.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Oil India Ltd (OIL) and Bharat PetroResources Ltd (a unit of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd or BPCL) hold another 23.9 per cent.

Russia's Rosneft is the operator with 50.1 per cent interest.

The consortium of OIL, IOC, and Bharat PetroResources has a 29.9 per cent stake in TAAS-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha.

The operations of the fields have not been impacted and they continue to produce as normal.

OIL chairman and managing director S C Mishra said the company's investments have not been impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Asked if OIL is in discussion with any of the foreign companies exiting Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine, Madhav said, "We are not. OVL or others may be talking but nothing has reached us. We don't know."

OVL also has a 20 per cent stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas field in Far East Russia, and in 2009 acquired Imperial Energy, which has fields in Siberia, for $2.1 billion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Gurumurthy must be sacked from RBI'
'Gurumurthy must be sacked from RBI'
Labour Force INCREASED By 8.8 Million In April
Labour Force INCREASED By 8.8 Million In April
Funding may dry up for 12-18 mths: Unacademy to staff
Funding may dry up for 12-18 mths: Unacademy to staff
Hyderpora: HC orders exhuming body of 3rd civilian
Hyderpora: HC orders exhuming body of 3rd civilian
7 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into river in Ladakh
7 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into river in Ladakh
BJP gets majority in Karnataka legislative council
BJP gets majority in Karnataka legislative council
Sacked Punjab minister Singla sent to jail for 14 days
Sacked Punjab minister Singla sent to jail for 14 days

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why Are Real Estate Prices Zooming Up?

Why Are Real Estate Prices Zooming Up?

Banks' NPAs never went away, they were only hidden

Banks' NPAs never went away, they were only hidden

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances