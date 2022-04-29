News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

By Ishaan Gera
April 29, 2022 13:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Recently, Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 757.8 crore of Amway India Enterprises in connection with an alleged marketing scam.

ED

Photograph: PTI Photo

It claimed that Amway was running a multi-level marketing scam.

The ED provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 411.83 crore and bank balances of Rs 345.94 crore from 36 different accounts belonging to Amway.

 

Data from the Department of Economic Affairs shows that in 2021-22 (until December 2021), ED had provisionally attached Rs 8,989.3 crore worth of assets.

The adjudicating authority confirmed nearly two-thirds of it or Rs 5,779.1 crore.

“After the provisional attachment is confirmed by the adjudicating authority, wherein it is held that the property is involved in money laundering, the Directorate of Enforcement takes possession of the property, and the offenders do not enjoy the property, and thus it no longer remains a provisional measure,” according to a Department of Economic Affairs report.

In 2020-21, of the Rs 14,107.6 crore attached under provisional attachment order (PAO), half or Rs 7,104.2 crore was confirmed by the adjudicating authority.

A Business Standard analysis found that the government investigation body has increased the scope of its investigations over the last six years.

In 2016-17, ED had issued 4,567 summons, conducted 226 searches and made 31 arrests.

In 2021-22 (until December 2021), 11,252 summons had been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 572 searches had been conducted and 54 arrests had been made.

In the previous year, ED had made 78 arrests.

Further analysis shows that of the Rs 96,868.85 crore of assets provisionally attached by ED since 2005, over Rs 67,000 crore had been provisionally attached in the last four years.

However, adjudication of PAOs declined during this period.

In 2018-19, for instance, of the Rs 15,490 crore provisionally attached by ED, Rs 13,175 crore was cleared by the adjudicating authority.

But in 2019-20, only Rs 7,449 crore of the Rs 28,815 crore had been cleared by the adjudicating authority.

The ratio of assets cleared in 2020-21 and 2021-22 (until December 2021) was 50 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ishaan Gera in New Delhi
Source: source
 
Print this article
4 unique features of LIC IPO
4 unique features of LIC IPO
Too Early To Cheer Up On Economy
Too Early To Cheer Up On Economy
LIC to join league of top global insurance firms
LIC to join league of top global insurance firms
CJI flags vacancies in HCs, seeks names for elevation
CJI flags vacancies in HCs, seeks names for elevation
Ki-Ka Step Out Together
Ki-Ka Step Out Together
Amazon Unveils Slate Of Films, Series
Amazon Unveils Slate Of Films, Series
Data protection bill may threaten innovation, growth
Data protection bill may threaten innovation, growth

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Indian pharma cos get a shot in the arm in Australia

Indian pharma cos get a shot in the arm in Australia

Tatas to offer ESOPs to Air India staff

Tatas to offer ESOPs to Air India staff

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances