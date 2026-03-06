HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ED Raids Reliance Power Offices in Money Laundering Case

ED Raids Reliance Power Offices in Money Laundering Case

Source: PTI
March 06, 2026
March 06, 2026 10:46 IST

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating Reliance Power, an Anil Ambani company, with raids in Mumbai and Hyderabad as part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged bank fraud.

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at multiple locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad related to Reliance Power.
  • The investigation is part of a money laundering case against Reliance Power, an Anil Ambani group company.
  • Approximately 10-12 locations linked to Reliance Power and its executives are being searched.
  • The ED's action involves about 15 teams across the two cities.
  • The investigation is related to an alleged bank fraud linked money laundering case involving multiple companies associated with Anil Ambani.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad as part of a money laundering investigation against Reliance Power Ltd., a group company of businessman Anil Ambani, officials said.

About 10-12 locations linked to the said company and its executives are being searched in the two cities, they said.

 

About 15 teams of the agency are undertaking the action, the officials said.

The ED is investigating multiple companies linked to Anil Ambani as part of an alleged bank fraud linked money laundering case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
