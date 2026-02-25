HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » ED attaches Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716-crore house 'Abode'

ED attaches Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716-crore house 'Abode'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2026 18:57 IST

x

A provisional order has been issued under PMLA to attach the multi-storeyed house in the case linked to an alleged bank fraud by his group company RCOM.

Anil Ambani

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points

  • The luxurious house, which is 66-metre high with 17 floors, is located in the Pali Hill
  • Ambani, 66, is expected to appear before the probe agency for his second round of questioning.
  • He first deposed before the ED in August 2025

The Enforcement Directorate attached Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's Mumbai house, 'Abode', worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said on Wednesday.

The luxurious house, which is 66-metre high with 17 floors, is located in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

How the case unfolded

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the multi-storeyed house in the case linked to an alleged bank fraud by his group company Reliance Communications (RCOM), according to the sources.

 

Also read: Bank of India tags RCom, Anil Ambani as fraud

They said the attached asset's value is Rs 3,716.83 crore.

Ambani, 66, is expected to appear before the federal probe agency here for his second round of questioning.

He first deposed before the ED in August 2025 and had his statement recorded under the PMLA.

With the latest order, the total value of the attachment in this case stands at about Rs 15,700 crore.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No toll plaza queues in India by yearend, says Gadkari
No toll plaza queues in India by yearend, says Gadkari
Waaree Energies, Premier Energies React to US 126% Import Duty
Waaree Energies, Premier Energies React to US 126% Import Duty
'India Is A Reverse AI Trade Globally'
'India Is A Reverse AI Trade Globally'
IDFC First Bank Pays Rs 583 Cr To Haryana Govt
IDFC First Bank Pays Rs 583 Cr To Haryana Govt
Investor Concerns About IT Stocks Are 'Overblown'
Investor Concerns About IT Stocks Are 'Overblown'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fierce Queens Of India: 8 More

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

VIDEOS

Tokyo: Yogi Adityanath's Heartwarming Moment with Children1:25

Tokyo: Yogi Adityanath's Heartwarming Moment with Children

Spotted: Bhagyashree's Stunning Casual Avatar at Mumbai Airport0:56

Spotted: Bhagyashree's Stunning Casual Avatar at Mumbai...

Wife, three children found murdered in Delhi, husband on the run2:16

Wife, three children found murdered in Delhi, husband on...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO