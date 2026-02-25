Solar Sector Stocks Waaree, Premier Tank Over 14% After US Slaps Duty

Indian solar stocks nosedived after the United States announced a preliminary countervailing duty of 125.87% on imports of specific solar products from India, raising concerns about trade relations and the future of the solar energy sector.

Photograph: Thomas White//Rediff

Key Points US announces preliminary countervailing duty of 125.87% on certain Indian solar goods.

Shares of Waaree Energies, Premier Energies, and Vikram Solar experienced significant declines.

The US alleges that Indian solar products are unfairly subsidized by New Delhi.

Solar imports from India into the US increased significantly between 2022 and 2024.

Shares of companies related to solar sector tumbled on Wednesday after the US announced preliminary countervailing duty of 125.87 per cent on imports of certain Indian solar goods.

The stock of Waaree Energies tumbled 14.99 per cent, Premier Energies tanked 14.23 per cent, Vikram Solar dived 7.47 per cent and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy dipped 1.41 per cent on the BSE.

Why US slapped duty

The US has announced preliminary countervailing duty of 125.87 per cent on imports of certain Indian solar goods alleging that the products are unfairly subsidised by New Delhi.

Also read: Can solar energy power India's growth story?

"On February 24, 2026, the US Department of Commerce announced its preliminary affirmative determinations in the countervailing duty investigations of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, whether or not assembled into modules (solar cells), from India, Indonesia, and the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Laos)," a US order has said.

These duties are different from the 10 per cent tariffs announced by the Trump-administration on all countries from February 24.

According to the order, solar imports from India into the US increased to USD 792.6 million in 2024 from USD 83.86 million in 2022.