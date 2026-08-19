Bengaluru Gets First Gemini Enterprise Experience Centre

Discover how Econz IT Services and Google Cloud are revolutionising enterprise AI with Bengaluru's first Gemini Enterprise Experience Centre, offering immersive development and deployment of advanced Agentic AI solutions.

IMAGE: Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Econz IT Services, a Google Cloud partner, launched Bengaluru's first Gemini Enterprise Experience Centre.

The centre offers an immersive environment for developing and deploying advanced Agentic AI solutions powered by Gemini Enterprise.

The launch coincides with the inauguration of Econz IT Services' new Bengaluru office, enhancing its AI capabilities.

Live demonstrations include cross-platform workflow automation, intelligent research via NotebookLM Enterprise, and custom AI agent development.

An Agentic Sandbox supports no-code and low-code AI agent development for various business functions and industry-specific blueprints.

Econz IT Services, a Google Cloud partner, has launched Bengaluru's first Gemini Enterprise Experience Centre in collaboration with Google Cloud. The centre will provide enterprises with an immersive environment to experience, build, test and deploy advanced Agentic AI solutions powered by Gemini Enterprise. The launch also marks the inauguration of Econz IT Services' new Bengaluru office, bringing together its enterprise technology, consulting and AI capabilities in a purpose-built ecosystem designed to support the next phase of innovation and growth, the company said in a statement.

Driving Enterprise AI Innovation In Bengaluru

"Bengaluru has consistently been at the forefront of technology-led transformation, and with this Experience Centre, we aim to bring the next chapter of enterprise AI to the heart of its Silicon Valley ecosystem," Econz IT Services CEO and Founder Moby K Babu said. He said the company's vision is to give enterprises a tangible way to experience Agentic AI, understand its business potential and confidently move from experimentation to implementation.

The centre will offer live demonstrations of Gemini Enterprise capabilities, including cross-platform workflow automation, intelligent research through NotebookLM Enterprise and custom AI agent development using Google's Agent Development Kit (ADK), according to the company. It also features an Agentic Sandbox for developing no-code and low-code AI agents across HR, Finance, Sales and Operations, along with industry-specific blueprints for BFSI and Healthcare, the statement said.