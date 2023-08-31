News
Economy grows by 7.8% in Q1

Economy grows by 7.8% in Q1

Source: PTI
August 31, 2023 18:01 IST
ndia recorded economic growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 against 13.1 per cent in the year-ago period, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Thursday.

GDP

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

India remains the fastest-growing major economy as China's GDP growth in the April-June quarter was 6.3 per cent.

 

As per the NSO data, the agriculture sector recorded a 3.5 per cent growth, up from 2.4 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2022-23.

However, the growth in the manufacturing sector decelerated to 4.7 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to 6.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

The growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the January-March quarter of 2022-23 was 6.1 per cent and 4.5 per cent in October-December.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
