HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Economic think tank cautions India on trade talks with US

Economic think tank cautions India on trade talks with US

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 25, 2025 12:06 IST

x

India must be cautious while negotiating the proposed bilateral trade agreement with the US, as the absence of Fast Track Trade Authority in America makes any pact vulnerable to Congressional changes, economic think tank GTRI said on Tuesday.

Trade

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

It also said that the certification process allows the US to effectively re-negotiate the trade agreement after it is signed, demanding domestic legal changes, regulatory reforms, and policy shifts that could undermine India's sovereignty.

 

"As negotiations continue, the path forward demands not only diplomatic skill but also vigilance against legal asymmetries embedded in America's trade playbook," Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

Without the Fast Track Authority in place and with the precedent of post-agreement certification allowing the US to impose additional demands, the risk of asymmetric obligations is real, he added.

The US Fast Track Trade Authority (also known as Trade Promotion Authority) is a special mechanism that allows the American President to negotiate trade agreements and present them to Congress for an up-or-down vote, without amendments or procedural delays.

This authority has historically played a key role in finalising and approving FTAs (Free Trade Agreements) swiftly, having enabled major agreements such as the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Srivastava said that however, since 2021, this authority has lapsed and has not been renewed and without this authority, any trade agreement negotiated by the US President is exposed to Congressional scrutiny, possible amendments, delays, or outright rejection.

He added that even more concerning for India is the US's post-FTA certification mechanism, a practice where America unilaterally determines whether a partner country has fulfilled its obligations under the agreement.

The agreement does not enter into force until the US issues this certification, which historically has been used to pressure countries into making additional legal and policy changes not specified in the original FTA text, Srivastava said.

"These two factors create serious uncertainty.

"They can allow the US to change the deal later or demand more than what was originally agreed.

"India must proceed with caution as it negotiates its FTA with the US.

"The absence of the authority exposes any finalised agreement to unpredictable legislative intervention in Washington," he said.

Amid US President Donald Trump's plan to impose reciprocal tariffs on April 2, Indian and American officials will start formal talks on the proposed trade agreement from Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PCI Urges MDR on UPI, RuPay
PCI Urges MDR on UPI, RuPay
Equity mutual funds cash rich even as inflows decline
Equity mutual funds cash rich even as inflows decline
10 Stocks That Soared While Market Sank
10 Stocks That Soared While Market Sank
Single Tax-Return Rule May Return!
Single Tax-Return Rule May Return!
The Magnificent 7: FPIs' Wild Ride In Selloff
The Magnificent 7: FPIs' Wild Ride In Selloff

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Much Actors Pay For Rented Homes

webstory image 2

Foods That Heal: 7 Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods

webstory image 3

10 C-O-O-L Cucumber Recipes

VIDEOS

BRO constructs road in Pir Panjal mountain range4:21

BRO constructs road in Pir Panjal mountain range

Rani Mukerji arrives at Anil Kapoor's house party1:08

Rani Mukerji arrives at Anil Kapoor's house party

'They struck suddenly', says local resident after US strike on Sanaa2:42

'They struck suddenly', says local resident after US...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD