HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Dragged by metal, IT stocks Sensex ends down 297 points

Dragged by metal, IT stocks Sensex ends down 297 points

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 30, 2026 17:05 IST

x

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday, snapping a three-day rally, dragged by metal, IT stocks and caution ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1.

Fresh foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee also added to the bearish trend in the equity markets.

Brokers

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 296.59 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 82,269.78.

During the day, it tumbled 625.34 points or 0.75 per cent to 81,941.03.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 98.25 points or 0.39 per cent to end at 25,320.65.

 

From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel tanked the most by 4.57 per cent. ICICI Bank, Power Grid, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also among the laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, ITC and Bharat Electronics were among the gainers.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 393.97 crore on Thursday after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) however, bought stocks worth Rs 2,638.76 crore.

"Indian equity markets remained volatile ahead of the Union Budget, with benchmark indices dragged lower by weakness in IT and metal stocks.

"The IT sector lagged due to global growth concerns and higher US bond yields, while gold and silver declined amid a stronger dollar.

"Persistent FII selling and continued rupee depreciation kept market sentiment cautious," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

With geopolitical risks and global tariff pressures rising, the Union Budget is keenly awaited for cues on growth support and fiscal discipline, he added.

India's economy is projected to grow by 6.8-7.2 per cent in the fiscal year starting April, the government's pre-Budget Economic Survey said on Thursday, reaffirming the country's status as the world's fastest-growing major economy despite trade risks and global volatility clouding the outlook.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi settled higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.

"Indian equity markets traded with a weak and cautious bias, retreating from recent highs amid aggressive selling in metal and IT stocks. Mixed cues from overseas markets, along with persistent weakness in the rupee, capped intra-day recovery attempts.

"Overall, sentiment remained cautious, with market participants balancing pre-Budget positioning against external headwinds," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 0.88 per cent to $70.09 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maruti Suzuki onboards 5 early-stage startups
Maruti Suzuki onboards 5 early-stage startups
Budget At Economic Crossroads
Budget At Economic Crossroads
Lessons To Learn From The Tatas
Lessons To Learn From The Tatas
Can Budget Balance Growth And Fiscal Discipline?
Can Budget Balance Growth And Fiscal Discipline?
One Snapshot To Track Your Savings, Investments
One Snapshot To Track Your Savings, Investments

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

Are Eggs Good Or Bad For You? 8 Medical Truths

webstory image 3

8 Indian States With The Most Forests

VIDEOS

Forensic team collects sample from Baramati crash site as probe intensifies1:28

Forensic team collects sample from Baramati crash site as...

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan meets Ajit Pawar s wife Sunetra Pawar at her residence0:35

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan meets Ajit Pawar s wife...

Ananya spotted with friends at a restaurant in Bandra1:01

Ananya spotted with friends at a restaurant in Bandra

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO