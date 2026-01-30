Maruti Suzuki onboards 5 early-stage startups to create tech solutions

The five startups - AugurAI, Aatral, Zen Mobility, Indus Vision, and Proxgy - have been selected from the fourth cohort of the Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program, run in partnership with IIM Bangalore's incubation hub.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Key Points Embedding new-age intelligent technologies across business functions is critical

The startups onboarded this time will help achieve even higher levels of precision in manufacturing

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has onboarded five early-stage startups to co-create new technology solutions across business functions.

What is behind this strategy?

The initiative is part of the company's strategy to stay ahead of the technology curve by implementing technology-based solutions across multiple business areas to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen high-accuracy manufacturing, improve quality, reinforce workplace safety, elevate customer experience, and support the development of smarter and safer products.

Which are the 5 start-ups?

"In an increasingly complex operating landscape, defined by evolving consumer preferences, growing scale, an expanding product and powertrain portfolio, varying regulations across nearly 100 export markets, and an increasing focus on sustainability, technology has become a strategic enabler," Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

Embedding new-age intelligent technologies across business functions is critical to sustaining excellence, navigating complexity, and enabling long-term, agile growth, he added.

"The startups onboarded this time are helping us achieve even higher levels of precision in manufacturing; sustainable mobility for last-mile delivery of aftermarket parts; and enhanced safety for employees at the workplace," Takeuchi stated.