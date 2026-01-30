HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maruti Suzuki onboards 5 early-stage startups to create tech solutions

Maruti Suzuki onboards 5 early-stage startups to create tech solutions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 30, 2026 14:44 IST

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Key Points

  • Embedding new-age intelligent technologies across business functions is critical
  • The startups onboarded this time will help achieve even higher levels of precision in manufacturing

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has onboarded  five early-stage startups to co-create new technology solutions across business functions.

What is behind this strategy?

The initiative is part of the company's strategy to stay ahead of the technology curve by implementing technology-based solutions across multiple business areas to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen high-accuracy manufacturing, improve quality, reinforce workplace safety, elevate customer experience, and support the development of smarter and safer products.

 

Which are the 5 start-ups?

The five startups - AugurAI, Aatral, Zen Mobility, Indus Vision, and Proxgy -  have been selected from the fourth cohort of the Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program (MSIP), run in partnership with IIM Bangalore's incubation hub for entrepreneurship and startup support, Nadathur S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning.

"In an increasingly complex operating landscape, defined by evolving consumer preferences, growing scale, an expanding product and powertrain portfolio, varying regulations across nearly 100 export markets, and an increasing focus on sustainability, technology has become a strategic enabler," Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

Embedding new-age intelligent technologies across business functions is critical to sustaining excellence, navigating complexity, and enabling long-term, agile growth, he added.

"The startups onboarded this time are helping us achieve even higher levels of precision in manufacturing; sustainable mobility for last-mile delivery of aftermarket parts; and enhanced safety for employees at the workplace," Takeuchi stated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
