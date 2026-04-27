How India's Digital Infrastructure Can Boost GDP By 2030

India's digital public infrastructure (DPI) is poised to significantly boost the nation's economy, potentially contributing 4% to GDP by 2030, according to a new NITI Aayog report.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Key Points India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiatives are currently contributing nearly 1 per cent of GDP.

A NITI Aayog report projects DPI could contribute up to 4 per cent of India's GDP by 2030.

The report suggests decentralised, state-led initiatives will best advance DPI 2.0.

Iterative cycles of collaboration are recommended to drive sectoral transformations, focusing on pilot implementations and ecosystem capacity building.

India's digital public infrastructure (DPI) initiatives are already contributing nearly 1 per cent of GDP and could reach 4 per cent by 2030, a NITI Aayog report said on Monday.

The report titled 'DPI@2047 for Viksit Bharat-A Strategic Roadmap to Enable Non-linear Inclusive Socio-economic Growth" further said that India stands at a once-in-a-generation inflection point. "India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiatives are already contributing nearly 1 per cent of GDP and could reach 4 per cent by 2030," it said.

Decentralised Initiatives For DPI 2.0

The report said that DPI 2.0 will be best advanced through decentralised state-led initiatives with the government of India and NITI Aayog acting as catalysts. It said 2-year iterative cycles of collaboration to drive Sectoral Transformations are recommended to be executed.

"Year 1 of each cycle will focus on working with a few champion States/UTs on lighthouse pilot implementations for selected transformations to figure out exemplar pathways and demonstrate impact," the report said, adding that Year 2 can focus on building ecosystem capacity and scaling the adoption of exemplar pathways figured out in Year 1 across states.

Global Collaboration For State-Led Transformations

The report also noted that engagement of global partners as collaborators in state-led transformations as per 2026-27 plan will be important to figure out a structured global engagement model Releasing the report, outgoing NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery said India's aspiration to realise a Viksit Bharat by 2047 necessitates development pathways that are at once inclusive, scalable, and capable of delivering broad-based gains in productivity across the economy.

"Over the past decade, DPI has demonstrated the transformative potential of shared digital foundations in expanding access, enhancing service delivery, deepening inclusion, and catalysing innovation at a population scale," Bery said.

According to him, the next phase of this journey must move decisively beyond foundational inclusion towards enabling livelihoods, strengthening human capabilities, and unlocking new engines of growth across sectors and regions.