News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Disney, Reliance sign deal to create Rs 70,000 cr behemoth

Disney, Reliance sign deal to create Rs 70,000 cr behemoth

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 28, 2024 20:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Walt Disney Co and Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced signing of binding pacts to merge their media operations in India to create a Rs 70,000 crore behemoth.

Disney

Photograph: Reuters

Reliance and its affiliates will hold 63.16 per cent in the combined entity while Disney will hold the remaining 36.84 per cent, the companies said in a statement.

 

Reliance has also agreed to invest around Rs 11,500 crore in the joint venture to grow the OTT business.

Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will head the joint venture while Uday Shankar will be the vice chairperson.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
US Targets India's Russian Oil Source
US Targets India's Russian Oil Source
New Challenges Facing Banks
New Challenges Facing Banks
'Next few months are likely to see...'
'Next few months are likely to see...'
Škoda to drive in Brezza, Sonet rival in H1FY25
Škoda to drive in Brezza, Sonet rival in H1FY25
BJP accounts for 80% of 6 parties' income in FY23
BJP accounts for 80% of 6 parties' income in FY23
Shreyas, Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts
Shreyas, Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts
Who's The Gent With Gill?
Who's The Gent With Gill?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'In an election year, markets flourish'

'In an election year, markets flourish'

Are Indian Markets Overstretched?

Are Indian Markets Overstretched?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances