HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Digital payments rise 11% at Sep-end 2024: RBI data

Digital payments rise 11% at Sep-end 2024: RBI data

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2025 21:46 IST

x

Digital payments across the country registered an 11.11 per cent year-on-year rise as on September 2024, according to RBI's index that measures the adoption of online transactions.

Digital payment

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

RBI's Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) for September 2024 stands at 465.33 as against 445.5 for March 2024, the Reserve Bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

 

The increase in RBI-DPI index was driven by growth in payment infrastructure and payment performance across the country over the period, it said.

The central bank had announced the construction of a composite RBI-DPI in March 2018 as a base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country.

The index comprises five broad parameters that enable the measurement of the deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over different periods.

These parameters are Payment Enablers (weightage 25 per cent); Payment Infrastructure – Demand-side factors (10 per cent); Payment Infrastructure – Supply-side factors (15 per cent); Payment Performance (45 per cent); and Consumer Centricity (5 per cent).

The index is published on a semi-annual basis from March 2021 onwards with a lag of four months.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can Nirmalaji End The Economic Slowdown?
Can Nirmalaji End The Economic Slowdown?
500 Years For You To Match CEO's Pay!
500 Years For You To Match CEO's Pay!
What Direction Will The Budget Take?
What Direction Will The Budget Take?
Cyberfraud Thrives On Fear!
Cyberfraud Thrives On Fear!
Budget: 25% I-T Slab, Higher Rebate Likely
Budget: 25% I-T Slab, Higher Rebate Likely

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Offbeat Places To Enjoy Snow In India

webstory image 2

Office Etiquette: What You Must NOT Do

webstory image 3

7 Most Beautiful Cities In The World

VIDEOS

President Murmu arrives at Vijay Chowk to attend the Beating Retreat ceremony1:45

President Murmu arrives at Vijay Chowk to attend the...

Helicopter showers flower petals on devotees at Maha Kumbh8:49

Helicopter showers flower petals on devotees at Maha Kumbh

Majestic aerial view of Triveni Sangam as devotees take Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya1:25

Majestic aerial view of Triveni Sangam as devotees take...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD