News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Dhanteras gold demand likely to stay robust

Dhanteras gold demand likely to stay robust

Source: PTI
November 09, 2023 22:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A strong appetite for gold on Friday's Dhanteras is expected this year due to auspicious reasons and geopolitical concerns, continuing the 2022 trend driven by pent-up COVID demand.

Gold

Photograph: ANI Photo

Compared to last year's Dhanteras, gold prices have jumped 22 per cent and silver prices by 21 per cent, respectively.

"Gold and silver are good for portfolio diversification, especially in times of geopolitical turbulence.

 

"There is an expectation that the US Federal Reserve could start reducing interest rates in the near future, which could lead to a weakening of the dollar and a new bull market for gold,” DSP MF Head of Passive Investments & Products Anil Ghelani told PTI.

This could happen over the next few months, he said.

"Gold has performed well in the past during periods of equity market turbulence and geopolitical pressures.

"From October 2021 to March 2023, equities were down about 4 per cent.

"Gold, on the other hand, was up about 15 per cent," Ghelani said.

Vinod Bamalwa, ICC chairman of the Gems and Jewelry committee and director of Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons, said, "Gold demand is expected to grow by 25-30 per cent this Dhanteras, compared to last year.

"Gold prices have already risen by 5 per cent due to the Israel-Hamas conflict."

A recent study by Windmill Capital highlights that in times of geopolitical uncertainty, gold is expected to trend higher in the near term.

The study shows that on average, the yellow metal has returned about 11 per cent CAGR in the last 20 years.

While gold has always been in demand, there was a renewed surge in interest in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

In 2022, central banks bought a record 1,136 tonnes of gold, worth around $70 billion, it said.

Naveen KR, small case manager and senior director of investment products at Windmill Capital said, "It would be ideal to advise investors to invest in portfolios that include both gold and equities.

"The performance of gold will offset the poor performance of equities during unfavourable macroeconomic events or persistent high inflation."

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), gold ETFs saw net inflows of around Rs 1,660 crore during the July-September 2023 quarter, compared to net outflows of close to Rs 165 crore during the July-September 2022 quarter.

Ashwini Kumar, head of market data at ICRA Analytics, told PTI: "A quick analysis of the returns generated by gold ETFs suggests that the average one-year returns across most of these funds range from around 20.6 per cent to 22.46 per cent, while the five-year CAGR returns across most of these funds range from around 12.84 per cent to 13.32 per cent."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable
Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable
Are Markets In An Oversold Zone?
Are Markets In An Oversold Zone?
'Prefer largecap to midcaps, smallcaps'
'Prefer largecap to midcaps, smallcaps'
High explosive, not gas leak, caused Shimla blast
High explosive, not gas leak, caused Shimla blast
Boult already plotting 'red-hot' India ambush in semis
Boult already plotting 'red-hot' India ambush in semis
WC PIX: Kiwis on threshold of semis after Lanka rout
WC PIX: Kiwis on threshold of semis after Lanka rout
Almost there, Williamson looking forward to India SF
Almost there, Williamson looking forward to India SF

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Stock Picks: 10 Value Bets For Rich Payoffs

Stock Picks: 10 Value Bets For Rich Payoffs

'Lacklustre Market Is Good Time To Invest'

'Lacklustre Market Is Good Time To Invest'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances