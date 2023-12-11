DGCA gives women wings: Plans 2024 framework to boost participation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) plans to release a framework in early 2024 to encourage Indian aviation sector entities to expand their female workforce, as stated by its chief, Vikram Dev Dutt, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Captain Zoya Agarwal. Photograph: ANI Photo



“There are many thought processes in motion. Much of it will come to fruition early next year when we unveil a framework for the DGCA, extending beyond mere paperwork and official circulars,” Dutt mentioned in his speech at the ‘Women in Aviation India’ awards ceremony on Saturday.

“As regulators, we feel a greater responsibility in nudging the private environment. So, how that nudge would come and what kind of framework?

"We welcome suggestions from all of you because we are not repositories of all the wisdom in the world. Breaking new ground and entering uncharted territory requires taking all the right steps in the proper manner,” he added.

About 15 per cent of Indian pilots are women, the highest globally.

Dutt noted that within the DGCA, 11 per cent of the workforce consists women.

He pointed out that statistics tell only one part of the story, and to better understand gender-related issues, he has been informally brainstorming with his female employees.

“We all know that Covid-19 was one of the most trying times for aviation worldwide, and in terms of the representation of women in meaningful decision-making positions, I think we still have a long way to go,” Dutt noted.

Part of the problem may be the embedded patriarchy in the male mindset, an attitudinal challenge that needs addressing at a broader level, he said.

“Systemically, as regulators, when we look within, we first thought that we should show the mirror to ourselves within our organisation,” he mentioned.

The DGCA had, in August this year, set up a four-member committee to provide suggestions for achieving gender equality in the aviation sector in India.

The four senior officers appointed as members of the committee are Survita Saxena, director (operations); R P Kashyap, director (training); Pavan Malviya, deputy director (administration); and Kavita Singh, deputy director (aircraft engineering directorate).

According to the order, this committee will issue its report by February next year.

The committee’s formation aligns with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s commitment to fostering women’s participation and striving to attain a balanced representation of 50-50 (women-men) by 2030 at all professional and higher levels of employment within the global aviation sector.