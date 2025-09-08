HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Despite profit-booking, Sensex, Nifty end higher

Last updated on: September 08, 2025 17:10 IST

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed with gains on Monday, tracking a firm trend in global markets amid hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex edged higher by 76.54 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 80,787.30 despite profit-booking by investors in the last hour of the session.

 

The barometer opened higher and later jumped 460.62 points or 0.57 per cent to a high of 81,171.38 as auto, oil and private bank shares advanced. However, selling in IT and FMCG shares trimmed gains at the fag-end.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended marginally higher by 32.15 points or 0.13 per cent at 24,773.15.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors rose the most by 3.97 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra jumped by 3.96 per cent.

Maruti, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance and UltraTech Cement were also among the gainers.

However, Trent declined 3.81 per cent. Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, L&T, TCS, Power Grid and Sun Pharma were also among the laggards.

"The domestic market failed to sustain its early gains as a late-session sell-off reflected the prevailing 'buy-on-dips, sell-on-rallies' strategy, highlighting investor caution.

Auto and ancillary stocks continued to rally on expectations of demand recovery following GST rate cuts, while IT remained weak amid global uncertainties.

"Globally, sentiment improved after soft US jobs data raised hopes of a Fed rate cut in September," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory.

The August non-farm payrolls report showed the American economy added just 22,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.3 per cent from 4.2 per cent.

This soft labour data has strengthened hopes of a rate cut by the US Fed.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,304.91 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,821.23 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.88 per cent to $66.73 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
