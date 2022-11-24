News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Delhi's iconic Ashok hotel to go under the hammer for Rs 7,409 crore

Delhi's iconic Ashok hotel to go under the hammer for Rs 7,409 crore

By Bijay Kumar Singh
November 24, 2022 18:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government has fixed an indicative value for Delhi's iconic 'The Ashok' hotel at Rs 7,409 crore under the national monetisation programme, according to sources.

The Ashok and the adjacent hotel Samrat are among the eight India Tourism Development Corp assets listed under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last year.

 

The sources said investor consultation has already been undertaken and a cabinet note for the sale of the sprawling 25-acre property in the heart of the national capital is under consideration.

"The Ashok hotel's monetisation will take place through public-private partnership(PPP) mode and an indicative value of the hotel has been fixed at Rs 7,409 crore," the sources told PTI.

In August 2021, Sitharaman announced the Rs 6 lakh crore NMP over four years to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors.

Niti Aayog in consultation with infrastructure line ministries had prepared the report on the NMP.

The finance minister in a meeting with Niti Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer on November 14 reviewed the progress of NMP implementation.

The government has monetised assets worth Rs 33,422 crore under the NMP in 2022-23 so far with the Coal Ministry leading the list by raising Rs 17,000 crore, and the Ports and Shipping Ministry surpassing its overall fiscal target.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Bijay Kumar Singh in New Delhi
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
e-Rupee: An Idea Whose Time Has Come?
e-Rupee: An Idea Whose Time Has Come?
Are We Witnessing A Silent Bull Market?
Are We Witnessing A Silent Bull Market?
Will Tatas be the new owner of Bisleri?
Will Tatas be the new owner of Bisleri?
WC PIX: Embolo fires Swiss to narrow win over Cameroon
WC PIX: Embolo fires Swiss to narrow win over Cameroon
Pak's new Army chief oversaw 2019 Pulwama attack
Pak's new Army chief oversaw 2019 Pulwama attack
AAP has most candidates with criminal cases in Guj
AAP has most candidates with criminal cases in Guj
WC: Embolo stoic after goal against his birth nation
WC: Embolo stoic after goal against his birth nation

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Don't Make It A Pre-Election Budget, Nirmalaji

Don't Make It A Pre-Election Budget, Nirmalaji

Is India's Government Too Bloated?

Is India's Government Too Bloated?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances