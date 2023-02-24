News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Das urges G20 nations to resolutely address global challenges

Das urges G20 nations to resolutely address global challenges

By Kumar Dipankar
February 24, 2023 11:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday called upon G20 nations to resolutely address the challenges, like threats to financial stability and debt distress that confront the global economy.

Shaktikanta Das

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Addressing the inaugural session of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, Das said although the outlook for the global economy has improved in recent months and there is now greater optimism that the world may avoid a deep recession and only experience slow growth or softer recession,"yet uncertainties lie ahead of us."

 

"Together we must resolutely address the challenges that confront us, including those that are of medium to long-term nature such as threat to financial stability, debt distress, climate finance, fractures in global trade and strains on global value chains.

"We must promote greater global economic cooperation and position the global economy on a trajectory of strong sustainable balanced and inclusive growth," Das said.

This is the first meeting of the finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 -- a grouping of developing and developed nations -- under the India Presidency.

The RBI Governor said G20 is poised for a transformational journey and within the finance track, the effort will be to entrench unwavering faith in G20 as a multilateral forum to address challenges.

In her inaugural address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the G20 discussions in 2023 under the India Presidency will focus on exploring holistic solutions to most pressing global challenges.

"The G20 can transform lives across the globe by leveraging the complementary strengths of members while respecting country needs and circumstances.

"It can be an incubator of new ideas... and a forum to listen to the voices of the 'Global South'," Sitharaman said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Kumar Dipankar in Bengaluru
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Adani Crisis: Trust In Capital Markets Intact
Adani Crisis: Trust In Capital Markets Intact
FinMin flags El Nino risk for inflation, farm output
FinMin flags El Nino risk for inflation, farm output
'Equities can deliver potentially superior returns'
'Equities can deliver potentially superior returns'
2nd Test: Brook, Root put New Zealand to the sword
2nd Test: Brook, Root put New Zealand to the sword
No schoolgirl mistake: Harman to Nasser
No schoolgirl mistake: Harman to Nasser
India vs Aus: ICC rates Nagpur and Delhi pitches
India vs Aus: ICC rates Nagpur and Delhi pitches
Blinken to travel to India on March 1 for G20 meet
Blinken to travel to India on March 1 for G20 meet

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

The Worrying Decline Of PSU Capex

The Worrying Decline Of PSU Capex

How a new tax law has stumped Tata Trusts, top donors

How a new tax law has stumped Tata Trusts, top donors

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances