News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Currency note with * symbol in number panel is valid: RBI

Currency note with * symbol in number panel is valid: RBI

Source: PTI
July 27, 2023 18:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The RBI clarified that the symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced/reprinted banknote.

RBI

Photograph: PTI Photo

A currency note with a star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday allaying concerns on the validity of such notes.

The symbol is inserted in the number panel of a banknote that is used as replacement for defectively printed notes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes, the RBI said.

 

In a statement, the central bank said it has come to the notice of the RBI that the validity of banknotes with this symbol present on the number panel has recently been the subject of discussions on some social media platforms.

"A banknote with a star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, except that in the number panel a star (*) symbol is added between the prefix and the serial number," it said.

The RBI clarified that the symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced/reprinted banknote.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Investors must look at a mix...'
'Investors must look at a mix...'
Why Indians Are Buying Phones Offline
Why Indians Are Buying Phones Offline
'Volume of AI Deals Is Growing Massively'
'Volume of AI Deals Is Growing Massively'
Ashes PIX: England vs Australia, 5th Test, Day 1
Ashes PIX: England vs Australia, 5th Test, Day 1
Shouldn't we have freedom to leave...
Shouldn't we have freedom to leave...
Hockey: Navneet hits brace as India eves draw vs Spain
Hockey: Navneet hits brace as India eves draw vs Spain
Unacceptable! India sees red over stapled China visas
Unacceptable! India sees red over stapled China visas

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Should Banks Be Closed On ALL Saturdays?

Should Banks Be Closed On ALL Saturdays?

Why ASUS Is Betting On Gaming

Why ASUS Is Betting On Gaming

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances