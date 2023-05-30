News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Currency in circulation rose in value, volume during 2022-23: RBI

Currency in circulation rose in value, volume during 2022-23: RBI

Source: PTI
May 30, 2023 13:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The value and volume of banknotes in circulation increased by 7.8 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively, during 2022-23 as compared with 9.9 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, in 2021-22, revealed the RBI annual report released on Tuesday.

Rupee

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

In value terms, the share of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 banknotes together accounted for 87.9 per cent of the total value of banknotes in circulation as on March 31, 2023, as compared to 87.1 per cent a year ago.

The Reserve Bank has announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes, and holders of the highest value currency have been given time till September 30 to exchange or deposit them.

 

"In volume terms, Rs 500 denomination constituted the highest share at 37.9 per cent, followed by Rs 10 denomination banknotes which constituted 19.2 per cent of the total banknotes in circulation as on March 31, 2023," said the report.

There were 5,16,338 lakh pieces of Rs 500 denomination notes totalling Rs 25,81,690 crore at end-March 2023.

The number of Rs 500 notes at end-March 2022 were 455,468 lakh.

The report also said there were 455,468 lakh pieces of Rs 2,000 notes amounting to Rs 362,220 crore at end-March.

In volume terms, the Rs 2,000 notes in circulation declined to 1.3 per cent of total currency in circulation at end-March 2023 compared to 1.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

In value terms, it too declined to 10.8 per cent from 13.8 per cent at end-March 2022.

Presently, the banknotes in circulation comprise those of denominations of Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.

Coins in circulation comprise those of 50 paise and Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 denominations.

The RBI also launched e-Rupee during 2022-23 on a live-pilot basis.

The value of e-Rupee-Wholesale and e-Rupee-Retail in circulation stood at Rs 10.69 crore and Rs 5.70 crore, respectively, as on March 31, 2023.

The report also said both indent and supply of banknotes for 2022-23 were marginally higher by 1.6 per cent than that of a year ago.

Like the previous years, there was no indent for printing of Rs 2,000 notes.

The report said that indent and supply of banknotes by BRBNMPL and SPMCIL stood at 226,000 lakh and 2,26,002 lakh pieces, respectively.

The total expenditure incurred on security printing during 2022-23 was Rs 4,682.80 crore as against Rs 4,984.80 crore in the previous year.

The RBI also disposed of 4,824 lakh pieces of soiled Rs 2,000 notes in the last fiscal, up from 3,847 pieces in the preceding year.

The report further said that compared to 2021-22, there was an increase of 8.4 per cent and 14.4 per cent in the counterfeit notes detected in the denominations of Rs 20 and Rs 500 (new design), respectively.

The counterfeit notes detected in the denominations of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 2,000 declined by 11.6 per cent, 14.7 per cent and 27.9 per cent, respectively.

"During 2022-23, out of the total Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) detected in the banking sector, 4.6 per cent were detected at the Reserve Bank and 95.4 per cent at other banks," the report said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Over 1/3rd Nifty50 stocks look weak. Be cautious?
Over 1/3rd Nifty50 stocks look weak. Be cautious?
Adani Stocks: What Price Rigging?
Adani Stocks: What Price Rigging?
FPI flows turn positive on trailing one-year basis
FPI flows turn positive on trailing one-year basis
When Death Came From The Sky
When Death Came From The Sky
Wrestlers will 'throw their medals' into Ganges
Wrestlers will 'throw their medals' into Ganges
Cong slams TMC for poaching its Bengal MLA
Cong slams TMC for poaching its Bengal MLA
SC nixes plea against new surrogacy rules for couples
SC nixes plea against new surrogacy rules for couples

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Nayara sells petrol, diesel at Re 1 less than PSUs

Nayara sells petrol, diesel at Re 1 less than PSUs

Pandemic Fund: India asks for $55-mn funding

Pandemic Fund: India asks for $55-mn funding

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances