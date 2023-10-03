News
Complaint filed against Flipkart, Bachchan for 'misleading' ad

Complaint filed against Flipkart, Bachchan for 'misleading' ad

Source: PTI
October 03, 2023 22:27 IST
Traders' body CAIT has filed a complaint with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs against a Flipkart advertisement featuring Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan on the upcoming Big Billion Days sale, terming the advertisement as "misleading".

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in its complaint to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) termed the advertisement "misleading" and against the country's small retailers. It has also sought withdrawal of the advertisement, according to a statement.

 

CAIT demanded that a penalty be imposed on Flipkart as per relevant provisions of the Consumer Protection Act for "false or misleading advertisement" and imposition of a Rs 10 lakh fine on Bachchan.

An email sent to Flipkart did not elicit a response. Bachchan could not be contacted for comments.

"As per the definition under Section 2(47), Flipkart, acting through Amitabh Bachchan (endorser), have misled the public regarding the price at which mobile phones are being made available by sellers/suppliers in the smartphone market of India.

"This has the effect of disparaging the goods, services or trade of another person," CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said in the complaint.

Further, he said as per rule 4 of the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022, the advertisement by Flipkart "is misleading because it doesn't contain truthful and honest representation and is wholly incorrect, malicious, misleading and manipulative".

Last week, CAIT called out the advertisement with Bachchan promoting Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Day sale and telling consumers that deals on mobiles won't be available offline at retail stores.

The Big Billion Days sale is slated to take place from October 8-15.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
