News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Breath analyser tests: DGCA's diktat for pilots

Breath analyser tests: DGCA's diktat for pilots

Source: PTI
October 03, 2023 20:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pilots might soon be asked not to use perfume, mouthwash and tooth gel as that may result in positive breath analyser test.

Pilots

Photograph: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought comments on a draft Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) wherein it has also proposed barring crew from using any "drug/formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/tooth gel/perfume or any such product which has alcoholic content".

Comments have been sought on the CAR, which pertains to procedure for medical examination of aircraft personnel for alcohol consumption, till October 5.

 

Under the DGCA norms, for all scheduled operators, each flight crew member and cabin crew member shall be subjected to pre-flight breath analyser examination at first departure airport during a flight duty period.

For all scheduled flights originating from destinations outside India, post-flight breath analyser examination of each flight crew and cabin crew shall be carried out at first port of landing in India, as per the norms.

As per the draft CAR, no crew member shall consume any drug/formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/tooth gel/perfume or any such product which has alcoholic content.

"This may result into positive breath analyser test.

"Any crew member who is undergoing such medication shall consult the company doctor before undertaking flying assignment," it noted.

About the draft CAR, a former Air India pilot said a direction with respect to the use of perfume, mouthwash and tooth gel will be for the good of pilots but it should be in the form of an advisory rather than being part of the regulations.

Reviews of regulations are done from time to time but there should not be too many restrictions on pilots, he added.

Among others, all maintenance personnel/flight crew shall be subjected to breath analyser examination for alcohol consumption before undertaking any taxi operation of  the aircraft.

According to the draft CAR, operators shall make available at least two serviceable breath analyser equipment fuel cell technology based, capable of giving accurate digital value up to three decimal places with a memory to store and recall at least last 1,000 records.

Stringent punishments are in place when a crew tests positive in a breath analyser test, depending on whether it is repetitive.

It is applicable for both pre and post flights.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Hard To Ignore India As Investment Opportunity'
'Hard To Ignore India As Investment Opportunity'
What's Micron's Role In India's Chip Race?
What's Micron's Role In India's Chip Race?
Is The Rally In Small And Microcap Stocks Sustainable?
Is The Rally In Small And Microcap Stocks Sustainable?
Archer Dhiraj's blunder leaves India stunned at Asiad
Archer Dhiraj's blunder leaves India stunned at Asiad
NewsClick editor Purkayastha arrested, office sealed
NewsClick editor Purkayastha arrested, office sealed
MiG-21 to fly in Air Force Day parade for last time
MiG-21 to fly in Air Force Day parade for last time
Protest over namaaz by Hindu boys at Gujarat school
Protest over namaaz by Hindu boys at Gujarat school

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

PSU Disinvestment: Modi Missing The Bus

PSU Disinvestment: Modi Missing The Bus

10 Largecaps Stocks To Lead Bulls Charge

10 Largecaps Stocks To Lead Bulls Charge

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances