HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Hyundai Motor Q2 rises 14.3% to Rs 1,572.26 cr

Hyundai Motor Q2 rises 14.3% to Rs 1,572.26 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 15:22 IST

x

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday reported a 14.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,572.26 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Hyundai

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,375.47 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

 

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 17,460.82 crore as against Rs 17,260.38 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 15,566.07 crore compared to Rs 15,602.79 crore a year ago, the company said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Market maturity fuelled India's IPO boom, say i-bankers
Market maturity fuelled India's IPO boom, say i-bankers
2 Indian banks should be in global top 20: PSB chiefs
2 Indian banks should be in global top 20: PSB chiefs
'Rising loan appeal hits corporate bond market's momentum'
'Rising loan appeal hits corporate bond market's momentum'
'Emirates NBD Is In RBL For 15-20 Years'
'Emirates NBD Is In RBL For 15-20 Years'
Groww sets IPO price band at Rs 95-100/share
Groww sets IPO price band at Rs 95-100/share

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Destinations To Celebrate The Ultimate Halloween

webstory image 2

10-Min Recipe: Mayur's Thecha Paneer

webstory image 3

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

VIDEOS

Drone footage captures severe waterlogging in Warangal due to Cyclone Month1:11

Drone footage captures severe waterlogging in Warangal...

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal due to Cyclone Montha4:28

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal...

3 BJP MLAs thrown out of J& K assembly for creating ruckus7:25

3 BJP MLAs thrown out of J& K assembly for creating...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO