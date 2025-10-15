HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
China files complaint against India in WTO over EV, battery subsidies

China files complaint against India in WTO over EV, battery subsidies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 15, 2025 17:33 IST

China has filed a complaint against India in the World Trade Organization (WTO) over New Delhi's subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries.

India-China

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the ministry will look at the detailed submissions made by China.

Confirming the move, an official said that China has also filed similar applications against Turkiye, Canada and the EU.

"They have sought consultations with India," the official said.

 

Seeking consultation is the first step of the dispute settlement process as per WTO rules.

If the consultations requested with India do not result in a satisfactory solution, the EU can request that the WTO set up a panel in the case to rule on the issue raised.

China is the second-largest trading partner of India.

In the last fiscal, India's exports to China contracted 14.5 per cent to $14.25 billion against $16.66 billion in 2023-24.

The imports, however, rose by 11.52 per cent in 2024-25 to $113.45 billion against $101.73 billion in 2023-24.

India's trade deficit with China has widened to $99.2 billion during 2024-25.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
