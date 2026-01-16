HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Cheers! Kingfisher rolls out Smooth for beer aficionados

Cheers! Kingfisher rolls out Smooth for beer aficionados

By Aneeka Chatterjee
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2026 11:32 IST

x

The new beer's rollout has begun in Rajasthan. Under a phased expansion strategy, Karnataka is expected to follow, with more states to be added based on early response.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy ELEVATE/Pexels.com
 

India's largest beer maker, United Breweries Ltd (UBL), plans to increase visi-cooler (visibility cooler) deployment by nearly 50 per cent over the next year to improve beer accessibility and drive consumption.

Cold-chain expansion remains a key growth lever for UBL. The company has already deployed close to 40,000 visi-coolers.

These are glass-door refrigerators used to chill beverages, dairy, and other food products in retail outlets.

Why visi-coolers

"Beer consumption drops sharply where consumers do not have access to cold beer, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III towns.

"Visi-coolers directly drive category growth and market share," Vivek Gupta, chief executive officer, UBL, told Business Standard.

He added that the company is also investing in energy-efficient, low-power coolers.

IMAGE: Kingfisher beer stored in a visi-cooler. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters
 

UBL is expanding capacity to meet rising demand.

Two new canning lines in Telangana and Maharashtra are set to become operational within six months, while the company's greenfield brewery in Uttar Pradesh remains on track to come online within 18 months.

Beer demand slowed in H2 2025

While beer demand slowed in the second half of 2025 due to heavy rains and affordability pressures, Gupta remains optimistic.

"With innovation, improved availability, and supportive taxation, we expect the beer category to rebound to 5–6 per cent growth in 2026.

"At UBL, we expect to continue to outpace the market," he said.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Bineesh/Pexels.com

The company has rolled out Kingfisher Smooth, a new strong beer variant aimed at tapping evolving consumer preferences and driving category growth.

Calling Smooth a "game-changing" rollout, Gupta said the product fills a clear gap in the market.

"Consumers were looking for a strong beer that is smoother, less bitter, more sessionable, and without a heavy aftertaste.

"Smooth has been designed precisely for this preference," he said.

This is how much Smooth will cost

Kingfisher Smooth will be available across leading retail outlets in Rajasthan and priced at Rs 100 for a 330-millilitre (ml) bottle, Rs 145 for a 500-ml can, and Rs 185 for a 650-ml bottle.

The rollout has begun in Rajasthan. Under a phased expansion strategy, Karnataka is expected to follow, with more states to be added based on early response.

Together, Rajasthan and Karnataka account for around 20 per cent of UBL's business.

Kingfisher, UBL's flagship brand, remains central to the company's growth strategy.

Gupta said the new launch is expected to attract younger legal-age drinkers and re-engage lapsed consumers who may have found traditional strong beers too harsh.

Growth plans

  • Two canning lines in Telangana and Maharashtra to be operational in six months
  • Greenfield brewery in UP remains on track to come online within 18 months
  • UBL expects beer category to rebound to 5–6 per cent growth in 2026
  • Firm has rolled out Kingfisher Smooth, a new strong beer variant

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Aneeka Chatterjee
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Volume, margin concerns may weigh on United Breweries
Volume, margin concerns may weigh on United Breweries
SOM Distilleries debuts in K'taka with Woodpecker beer
SOM Distilleries debuts in K'taka with Woodpecker beer
United Breweries sees fizz in premium beer segment
United Breweries sees fizz in premium beer segment
Breweries stir up barrels with mercury rising
Breweries stir up barrels with mercury rising
Have you drunk these new Indian beers?
Have you drunk these new Indian beers?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

Watch: PM Modi feeds cows at his residence on Makar Sankranti2:55

Watch: PM Modi feeds cows at his residence on Makar...

Machado supporters gather outside White House as Trump meeting continues1:21

Machado supporters gather outside White House as Trump...

Daredevil Army Bike Stunts Steal the Show at Army Day Parade3:42

Daredevil Army Bike Stunts Steal the Show at Army Day Parade

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO