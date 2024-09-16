SOM Distilleries debuts in K'taka with Woodpecker beer

Bhopal-based SOM Distilleries and Breweries has entered the Karnataka market with “Woodpecker” premium beer, India’s first twist cap beer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Som Group

The listed alcobev company targets sales of Rs 1,600 crore by financial year 2025, it told Business Standard.

SOM Distilleries launched two Woodpecker beer variants in the state: Woodpecker Glide, a premium mild beer, and Woodpecker Crest, a strong, bold brew.

Both are available in bottles (650 milliliters, 330 milliliters), cans (500 milliliters, 330 milliliters), and draught (50 liters, 30 liters). Bottles are priced at about Rs 240, while cans will cost Rs 180 (depending on the variant and litres).

“We are proud to introduce India’s first-ever twist cap beer, Woodpecker, to the Karnataka market.

"This innovation underscores our commitment to quality and innovation.

"We’ve already been making waves in Karnataka with our products over the past three years,” said JK Arora, Chairman and MD of SOM Distilleries and Breweries Limited.

“Now, with Glide and Crest, we’re taking our presence to the next level. The introduction of the twist cap is a great revolution in beer drinking, offering a new and effortless way to enjoy it,” Arora said.

SOM Distilleries said its beer was crafted from imported two-row barley, Indian malts, and German hops from the Rainier region, making it India’s first cross-malt beer by blending two malts.

The Woodpecker is brewed within 30 days, with one batch brewed per month “to ensure unmatched consistency and flavour”.

The beer maker told Business Standard it planned to build a new manufacturing plant in either of the states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, or Tamil Nadu by the end of FY25.

The new plant can be built on greenfield, brownfield, or through manufacturing tie-ups.

The company is looking to invest about 400 crore, including working capital.

SOM Distilleries also plans to introduce a new portfolio of Indian single-malt to tap into the growing demand amongst consumers.

It eyes a 15 per cent market share in FY25.