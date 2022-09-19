News
Rediff.com  » Business » CBI files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar in Yes Bank fraud

Source: PTI
September 19, 2022 20:46 IST
The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former Chief Executive and Managing Director of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor as well as Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in the Rs 466.51 crore alleged fraud in the bank, officials said.

Rana Kapoor

Photograph: PTI Photo

Kapoor was not named a suspect in the FIR registered on June 2 last year in the case.

His role, however, surfaced during the investigation, they said.

 

In its charge sheet filed before the special CBI court in Mumbai, the probe agency has also named Thapar in the scam.

The FIR was registered against Thapar, directors of Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd (OBPL) -- Raghubir Kumar Sharma, Rajendra Kumar Mangal and Tapsi Mahajan --, unidentified executives of Avantha Realty Pvt Ltd and Jhabua Power Ltd, on a complaint from Yes Bank CVO Ashish Vinod Joshi.

Kapoor is also co-accused with Thapar in another case related to alleged diversion of public money in Yes Bank in exchange for a high-end property at an upscale neighbourhood of Delhi, they added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
SEE: Nirmalaji's Pep Talk To Women
Challenges Chip Projects like Vedanta-Foxconn Face
iPhone 14: eSIM-only handsets a worry for local buyers
Vinesh Phogat Hits Out At Critics
AIFF offers India coach a new deal...with a warning
Ajoba Inspires Grandsons To Join Armed Forces
Mamata 'doesn't believe' PM is misusing CBI, ED
Wheat stock: Govt to take action against hoarders

Will govt extend free ration scheme PMGKAY beyond Sep?

