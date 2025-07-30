Case of a missing 'degree': Lenskart's weird problem

In a surprising disclosure, eyewear giant Lenskart Solutions has revealed that Sumeet Kapahi, one of its co-founders and promoters, has been unable to locate copies of his Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree and marksheets from the University of Delhi.

The revelation was made in the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with markets regulator Sebi as part of its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

According to the draft documents filed on Monday, Kapahi, who currently serves as the company's Global Head of Sourcing, has made several efforts to retrieve the documents.

He has written multiple e-mails and a letter to the university, and has also applied for copies of the marksheets through the university's online portal.

However, a response is awaited.

The company noted that there is no assurance that the University of Delhi will respond to these communications in a timely manner or at all.

"One of our promoters, Sumeet Kapahi, who is also the Global Head of Sourcing of our company, has been unable to trace the copies of his B.Com (Hons) degree and marksheets from the University of Delhi," the draft prospectus stated.

"Further, there can be no assurances that he will be able to trace the relevant documents pertaining to his educational qualifications in future or at all," it added.

Kapahi has been associated with Lenskart since September 2011, where he is responsible for developing and planning sourcing strategies, managing supplier relationships, and driving cost optimization.

Prior to joining Lenskart, Kapahi worked with Ray-Ban Sun Optics India.

In fiscal 2025, he received a total compensation of Rs 2.24 crore, which includes provisions for incentives amounting to Rs 50 lakh payable in fiscal 2026.

On Monday, Gurugram-based Lenskart filed preliminary papers with Sebi seeking its approval to raise funds through an IPO.

The IPO involves raising Rs 2,150 crore through fresh issuance of equity shares.

Besides, promoters and investors would offload 13.22 crore shares.