CAE Inaugurates Advanced Pilot Training Centre in Mumbai

CAE Simulation Training strengthens its presence in India's booming aviation sector with the launch of a state-of-the-art pilot training facility in Mumbai, addressing the critical need for skilled pilots.

Photograph: Rajesh Kumar Singh/Reuters

Key Points CAE Simulation Training inaugurates a new advanced pilot training facility in Mumbai, its fourth in India.

The Mumbai facility features an Airbus A320 full-flight simulator and plans to scale up to six simulators.

CAE's expansion aims to support India's rapidly growing aviation market and address the increasing demand for skilled pilots.

India will need approximately 22,000 new pilots by 2034 to support the continued growth of its aviation sector, according to CAE's Aviation Talent Forecast.

The new centre reinforces CAE's global civil aviation training network and expands domestic training capacity for airlines.

CAE Simulation Training on Wednesday inaugurated its advanced pilot training facility in the financial capital, the company's fourth in the country, to augment pilot training capacity amid an increasing domestic aircraft fleet.

Spread across 44,000 sq ft space, the training commenced operations with its first Airbus A320 full-flight simulator (FFS), CAE Simulation Training Pvt Ltd (CSTPL) said.

The Mumbai facility will support comprehensive pilot training services, complemented by Airbus, ATR, and Boeing training delivered across the CSTPL network in India, including type rating, recurrent training, and proficiency checks, it said.

A second Airbus A320 FFS is scheduled to enter service later this year, with the capacity to scale up to six FFS over time, in line with market demand, the company said.

CAE Simulation Training Private Limited is a joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises and the Canadian flight simulation training firm.

Addressing India's Growing Aviation Needs

"India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world, and the opening of the Mumbai centre strengthens our ability to support that growth with world-class training capabilities," said Alexandre Prevost, President for Civil Aviation at CAE.

The latest centre reinforces CAE's global civil aviation training network and is aligned with our broader transformation, focusing on disciplined capacity alignment and market-led growth, he said.

Delivered through CSTPL, in partnership with InterGlobe, the centre expands domestic training capacity and provides airlines with access to advanced, high-fidelity simulation close to where they operate, Prevost added.

Besides Mumbai, CSTPL operates similar facilities in Greater Noida, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

This addition reinforces CSTPL's position as the largest pilot training organisation in the country, it said.

The network currently has a collective capacity of 16 full-flight simulators, with plans to scale to 23 in the coming years, CSTPL said.

Meeting the Demand for Skilled Pilots

"This fourth centre significantly scales CSTPL's collective capacity to meet the critical demand for highly skilled pilots," said Aditya Pande, Group Chief Executive Officer, InterGlobe Enterprises.

India's rapid expansion requires a robust and sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals, it said.

According to CAE's Aviation Talent Forecast, India will need approximately 22,000 new pilots by 2034 to support the continued growth of its aviation sector.

Maharashtra being a major aviation hub, and CSTPL's Mumbai centre is uniquely positioned to serve the evolving operational needs of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, it said.